The Altamont Indians defeated the Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Friday 58-53 in overtime on Altamont’s senior night.
“We’re in a shooting funk,” said Altamont head coach John Niebrugge. “They went zone and kind of slowed and muddied the game up a little bit. We didn’t take bad shots. We’ve said all year we have to shoot when we’re open because it might be the best one we get, especially against good teams.
“It was a muddy game with slowed down pace, but we’re going to break through that wall hopefully next week. It was a little bit of a wake up call, but I’ll never give up on these seniors. Thick or thin we’re going to battle to the end.”
The Indians got off to a good start, taking a 12-4 lead following a three from both Aidan Jahraus and Kaden Eirhart, as well as layups from Eirhart and Jared Kollman.
But the Hatchets responded by scoring the next five points to cut Altamont’s lead to three at the end of the first quarter at 12-9. The Hatchets continued their scoring run in the second, scoring the first seven points to take a 16-12 lead.
Gavan Wernsing scored three points as part of the Hatchets’ 12-0 run, while Austin Wittenborg scored on an old-fashioned 3-point play that tied the game.
The Hatchets played a 1-3-1 zone, allowing the Indians to shoot the three ball, but the Indians couldn’t capitalize on the open opportunities.
Eirhart converted on a layup to cut the deficit to two, followed by a layup with the foul converted by Noah Teasley to put the Indians up 17-16.
The two teams exchanged the lead four times before the end of the second, with the Indians finally creating some distance with a three from Eirhart, followed by a three at the buzzer from Jahraus to take a 25-20 lead into halftime.
Jordan Wittenberg and Vonderheide each scored four points to open up the third, but with the game tied at 28, the Indians capitalized on four consecutive turnovers from the Hatchets, making it an eight-point game at the end of three.
Still struggling from downtown, the Indians got a needed lift when Will Schultz entered the game and drilled two threes.
But the Hatchets proved they weren’t going away, as they were able to bring it to withing three after a big three from Jordan Wittenberg.
“I thought when we got down in the second half, hitting those shots and executing our zone defense, we did a pretty good job,” said Hatchets head coach Bob Lockart. “What made us look better in our half court execution was that we hit shots.”
The Indians were able to build the lead back to seven after a layup from Jahraus, forcing Lockart to call timeout.
Out of the timeout, Austin Wittenberg drilled a three to cut it to four and a three from Vonderheide make it a one-point game.
Eirhart answered on the other end with a layup to go up by three, but Wernsing drilled a 3-pointer to tie the game at 48 with 1:20 remaining. Both teams had a chance to win the game with the clock winding down, but weren’t able to get the shots to fall, forcing overtime.
It was the Hatchets who scored the first points of the overtime, coming on a corner three Austin Wittenberg to go up 51-48.
Eirhart came down and tied the game with a three of his own, followed by a putback from Kollman. The Indians ended the game on a 10-2 run, with Jahraus making four big free throws up three to help put away the Hatchets and earn the senior night win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.