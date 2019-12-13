The Altamont Indians used a 23-point performance from Kaden Eirhart, as well as second-half adjustments to help defeat the South Central Cougars for a win on the team’s homecoming night.
“Kaden can shoot the basketball from about the 10-foot line on the volleyball court,” said head coach John Niebrugge. “Sometimes he settles for it a bit, but he has that freedom. He’s put the time and effort in.”
South Central hung around early however, with Keenin Willshire scoring eight of the team’s first 10 points and scored 12 in the first half. The Indians led by five after one and six at the end of two.
“In the second half we changed up our coverage on a couple of players,” said Niebrugge. “We kind of backed off him and tried to make him a jump shooter.”
But after Niebrugge made some defensive second-half adjustments, the Indians found a groove, building a 12-point lead at the end of three, with Eirhart scoring eight points in the quarter.
The Indians also rebounded much better in the second half, with Jared Kollman pulling down some big offensive rebounds along the way to help the Indians get second-chance points.
“We preach that the way to beat a zone is by offensive rebounding,” Niebrugge said. “Jared and Noah [Teasley] did a really good job.”
Eirhart led all scorers with 23 points, including five threes and a perfect 6-for-6 at the free throw line. Aidan Jahraus scored 12, Denver Duckwitz scored nine, while Teasley and Kollman each scored six.
For the Cougars, Willshire led with 16, Hunter Brandt scored 13, Chase Dodson six, Aaron Patten three and Collin Miller one.
St. Anthony 74, St. Elmo/Brownstown 39
The St. Anthony Bulldogs used a big night from Logan Antrim; scoring 21 points, to help defeat the Eagles of St. Elmo/Brownstown Friday. Antrim scored 15 om the second quarter alone.
Jack Hoene scored 18 points, while Jaccob Dust scored 14. Jack Elder and Kaden Fearday each had four, while Connor Walk, Kennan Walsh and Grant Nuxoll each scored three. Seth Hotze scored two.
For the Eagles, Andy Goldsborough scored nine points, while Kaden Tish and Gavyn Smith each scored eight. Jaxson Tish and Caleb Campbell each scored six.
Dieterich 80, CH/BC 54
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons used a well-balanced scoring effort to help defeat the Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Friday.
Collin Hartke led the Movin’ Maroons with 19 points, while Cole Niebrugge scored 18 and Derek Kuhl 17.
Cory Gephart, Andrew Lidy and Pete Britton each had eight points. Jack Westendorf had two.
For the Bobcats, Daniel Lucas led all scorers with 20 points. Jadon Roberston scored 15. Dylan Taylor scored seven while Silas Buzzard scored three.
North Clay 58, Newton 45
The North Clay Cardinals defeated the visiting Newton Eagles Friday.
Ian Bailey led all scorers with 16 points, while Tyson Jones scored 12. Lane Holkenbrink and Ethan Bible each scored 11. Luke Fleener and Alexander Boose each had four.
For the Eagles, Jarrett Tharp scored 13 points, while Kyle Schafer scored 12. Justin Zumnahlen scored nine. Aaron Einhorn scored four, while Ben Meinhart scored three. Seth Weber and Evan Schafer each scored two.
Cumberland 75, Martinsville 61
The Cumberland Pirates defeated Martinsville Friday with the help of Ross Hemmen’s 23-point performance.
Brennyn Cutts scored 17, Wyatt Napier 13, and Nick Dill 11 and Jaxon Boldt seven.
Neoga 50, Sullivan 44
The Neoga Indians bounced back in a big way after falling to Dieterich Tuesday, defeating Sullivan 50-44.
Paci McClure had a game-high 27 points, while Trevor Roy poured in 14. Chase Banning scored three, while Nick Titus, Trenton Moore and Luke Romack each scored two.
