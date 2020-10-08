The Altamont Indians defeated the North Clay Cardinals Wednesday 9-6, punching their ticket to the National Trail Conference Championship Friday afternoon.
The Cardinals were able to push a run across in the top of the first, taking advantage of an Altamont error to take a quick lead.
But the Indians looked to respond in the bottom of the inning when they put a pair of runners on when Tyler Robbins doubled and Bradin Baucum drew a walk.
Both runners were able to move up on a wild pitch before Jared Hammer drove in Robbins on a sacrifice fly to tie the game at one.
With Baucum at third, Wyatt Phillips came up with a clutch 2-out single to drive the run in and take a 2-1 lead.
The Cardinals tied the game in the top of the third on a passed ball.
Robbins reached on an error with one out in the bottom of the third before a single from Hammer advanced Robbins to second.
For the second time on the day, Phillips came up with a big 2-out hit, this time a double to drive in Robbins to re-take the lead 3-2.
Donnie Zimmerman tied the game on a double steal attempt, where Dakota Weidner was thrown out attempting to steal second.
Dakota Teague and Collyn Ballard started the top of the fifth with back-to-back singles before a single from Logan Fleener drove in the two with a single and take a 5-3 lead.
After a double play on a line drive to third, Brady Ingram homered to add a run of insurance to make it a 6-3 game.
With one out in the bottom of the fifth, Robbins, Baucum and Hammer each singled to load the bases. With two outs, Mason Robinson drove in Robbins on a single. Kaden Eirhart followed with a single to score Baucum and Hammer and tie the game at six.
Logan Cornett put the Indians ahead with a single to score Robinson to make it a 7-6 game.
The Indians loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the sixth on a single from Baucum, a walk from Hammer and a ROE from Eirhart.
Robinson gave the Indians some breathing room, driving in Baucum and Hammer to increase the lead to 9-6.
Phillips earned the win on the mound while Bradin Baucum earned the save. Baucum struck out four batters over two innings of relief.
TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL – 9, NEWTON COMM HIGH SCHOOL – 0,
Singles:
No. 1 – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Madison Emmerich, NEWTON COMM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2 – Grace Hoene, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Lindsey McClain, NEWTON COMM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 3 – Carley Habing, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Jessilyn Hall, NEWTON COMM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
No. 4 – Kenna Koester, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Olivia Flowers, NEWTON COMM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;
No. 5 – Olivia Hemmen, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Kaitlyn Olmstead, NEWTON COMM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-2 , -;
No. 6 – Grace Schumacher, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Jean Lin, NEWTON COMM HIGH SCHOOL, 7-6 (0), 2-6 , 10-8 ;
Doubles:
No. 1 – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL – Isabelle Hemmen, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Madison Emmerich, NEWTON COMM HIGH SCHOOL – Lindsey McClain, NEWTON COMM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2 – Kenna Koester, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL – Lexi Will, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Jessilyn Hall, NEWTON COMM HIGH SCHOOL – Olivia Flowers, NEWTON COMM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4 , 6-3 , -;
No. 3 – Carley Habing, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL – Molly Niemerg, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Kaitlyn Olmstead, NEWTON COMM HIGH SCHOOL – Emily Probst, NEWTON COMM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-3 , -;
Singles:
No. 1 – Riley Arend, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Layla Gill, SHELBYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2 – Eden Wendling, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Cyra Miller, SHELBYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;
No. 3 – Lydia Kull, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Lauren Williams, SHELBYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;
No. 4 – Aila Woomer, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Trinity Turner, SHELBYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 5 – Gracie Kroenlein, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Delaney Keown, SHELBYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 6 – Madison Mapes, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Georgia Davis, SHELBYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;
Doubles:
No. 1 – Eden Wendling, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL – Lydia Kull, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Layla Gill, SHELBYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL – Lauren Williams, SHELBYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2 – Riley Arend, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL – Madison Mapes, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Cyra Miller, SHELBYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL – Trinity Turner, SHELBYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 3 – Gracie Kroenlein, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL – Aila Woomer, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Aleah Wallis, SHELBYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL – Camryn Durbin, SHELBYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
