The Altamont Indians baseball team defeated the Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Bobcats 5-1 Tuesday in a National Trail Conference matchup.
Jared Hammer Kaden Eirhart and Brayden Stuemke each drove in a run. Eirhart and AJ Kopplin each tripled while Bradin Baucum doubled.
For the Bobcats, Quaid Schlanser was 2-for-3 with a double. Silas Buzzard and Jadon Robertson each had base hits as well.
Eirhart earned the win on the mound, allowing one run on four hits while striking out three.
Bradin Baucum came in for an inning of relief and struck out the side in the seventh, clinching the win.
Dieterich 9, Brownstown/St. Elmo 0
The Movin' Maroons of Dieterich defeated the Bombers of Brownstown/St. Elmo Tuesday.
Cole Niebrugge was 2-for-3 with a double and five RBI, while Matthew Hunzinger drove in and doubled and tripled. Garrett Niebrugge and Pete Britton each drove in a run.
Niebrugge also earned the win on the mound, not allowing a run over five innings of work.
South Central 13, Neoga 0
The South Central Cougars defeated the Neoga Indians a NTC matchup Thursday.
Hunter Brandt drove in three runs and homered twice in the contest. Chase Dodson also homered as part of his 2-for-3 day. Sebastian Cowger doubled and tripled.
Hayden VanScyoc drove in two runs. Aiden Dodson Carter Holmes, Brandt Hiestand, Jaden Grzegorek and Andrew Lybarger each drove in runs.
Grzegorek also earned the in on the mound, not allowing a run over 1 2/3 innings.
North Clay 14, W/SS 1
The North Clay Cardinals defeated the Hatchets of Windsor/Stew-Stras Hatchets in a NTC matchup Thursday.
Brady Ingram drove in three runs. Collyn Ballard drove in two while Tyson Jones, Harmon Clifton, Holden Clifton, Logan Fleener, Bryton Griffy, Carson Burkett and Donni Zimmerman each drove in a run.
Luke Fleener earned the win, not allowing a run over three innings while striking out four.
Austin Wittenberg drove in the lone run for the Hatchets with a double.
Tennis
Mattoon 7, Effingham 2
Singles
No. 1 - Emily Stortzum, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL def. Caroline Kull, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, (6-1, 6-4, -); No. 2 - Tess Huene, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL def. Riley Arend, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, (6-1, 6-2, -); No. 3 - Hallie Niemerg, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL def. Lydia Kull, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, (6-0, 6-1, -); No. 4 - Riley Seachrist, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Caroline Davis, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL, (5-7, 6-2, 10-8); No. 5 - Eden Wendling, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Kambelle Ashmore, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL, (2-6, 6-0, 12-10); No. 6 - Canyn Borntreger, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL def. Chloe Aden, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, (6-2, 6-1, -);
Doubles
No. 1 - Emily Stortzum - Tess Huene, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL def. Caroline Kull - Lydia Kull, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, (6-0, 6-2, -); No. 2 - Hallie Niemerg - Caroline Davis, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL def. Riley Arend - Riley Seachrist, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, (7-5, 3-6, 13-11); No. 3 - Kambelle Ashmore - Destanee Garza, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL def. Gracie Kroenlein - Aila Woomer, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, (6-2, 6-3, -);
