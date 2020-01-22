Altamont coach Katie Lurkins felt her squad played poorly the first four minutes of their girls National Trail Conference tournament opening round matchup against South Central Wednesday evening at Beecher City. That was soon fixed as the Indians held the Cougars scoreless for over seven minutes between the first two quarters running away with a 76-25 win.
‘We always get excited for NTC tournament. It’s a pride thing. It’s an excitement thing,” Lurkins said. “We were trying to clean up some things. I wasn’t really thrilled with the first four minutes, but that’s something we need to improve and work on.”
South Central got the scoring started with a free throw from Halle Smith, missing the first and making the second.
Altamont scored the ensuing four points with buckets from senior standout Allyson Hardiek, who led all scorers with 16, and Ellie McManaway who finished with 10.
With the Indians leading by three, Smith nailed a three tying the game at 4.
Hardiek herself would outscore South Central over the next seven minutes, scoring 11 of the Indians’ 34 points before the Cougar’s Laney Webster would hit a three with two minutes left before half. The Indians would allow three more points before taking a 45-14 halftime lead.
“Al has really developed so much from the start of the year. She’s really working on getting to the basket and finishing as well as having a high free throw percentage,” Lurkins said. “Our three seniors are probably the smartest basketball, academic kids I have.
“They watch film all the time. Their ability to work together – Mary Guse’s passes, Al and Rach are ready to catch them and finish. And Rach’s ability to hit from the outside. They’re a great combination.”
The Indians held the Cougars scoreless for over 4 minutes of the third quarter going on a 17-0 run with scoring from Mary Guse, Brooke Runge, and Rachel Jackman to further a 72-19 third quarter lead.
“I thought the girls did a really great job tonight of sharing. Sometimes we joke that they share too much,” Lurkins said. “Our ability to balance scoring throughout our first six and seven players and our ability to go inside/outside is what helped us thrive in this game tonight.
“We focused on rebounding. We have an advantage with our length. You can’t make kids taller, that’s just how they were born. We were able to use that and execute that.”
Lurkins praised the efforts of Brooke Runge and McManaway in helping continue the Indian’s push to the playoffs.
“Over the last four or five games, Brooke Runge has really kept pushing and stepped up her game. She’s pushing and attacking off the dribble and finding people,” Lurkins said. “Ellie McManaway I would say is our unsung hero. She gets that rebound that helps our defense.”
Lurkins said freshmen Lanie Tedrick and Remi Miller’s contributions have been instrumental in their success.
“Our two freshman: Lanie and Remi did a great job tonight. Remi is such a great defensive specialist while Lanie has this ability to catch the ball and find the basket,” she said. “I was really proud of the team tonight. This is something that we look forward. This is a pride thing – a prep for the postseason.”
The Indians will face St. Anthony Thursday evening in a semifinal matchup at 7 PM.
“We’ve seen St. Anthony twice this year,”Lurkins said. “We’re going to approach it like every game zero and zero and our goal is to be one and oh afterwards. We’ll get our gameplan together but most importantly were going to accurately execute what we can do to the best of our ability.”
For Altamont who had five players in double figures, Allyson Hardiek led with 16, Mary Guse had 14, Rachel Jackman had 13, Brooke Runge had 12, Ellie McManaway had 10, Laine Tedrick had 5, Ana Fulk had 3, and Remi Miller had one.
For South Central, Halle Smith led with seven points, Brooklyn Garrett had six points, Laney Webster had 4, Sydnee Garrett had three, Adriana Horton and Kayli Swift each had two. Sierra Arnold had 1.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 41, Dieterich 31
The Lady Hatchets of Windsor/Stew-Stras used a 18-point effort from Mikala Nichols as well as grabbing 14 rebounds to help defeat the Movin’ Maroons of Dietrich Wednesday at the NTC Tournament.
Hannah Hayes added 10 and seven rebounds while Natalie Hayes added seven. Mariah Hoene scored four and Serenity Weeden scored two.
For the Movin’ Maroons, Emma Meinhart scored 11, Brooke Locey scored eight and Kaitlyn Boerngen scored six.
Emily Bloemer and Andrea Bierman each scored three.
Neoga 51, South Central 39
The Neoga Indians used a 17-point effort from Kylee Phillips to help defeat the Lady Cougars of South Central. Phillips had four made field goals and was 9-for-12 at the free throw line.
Audrey Ramert scored 11 while Olivia Titus added 10. Avery Fearday and Trista Moore each added four. Sydney Richards added three.
For the Lady Cougars, Webster scored 10, Smith eight, Garrett and Swift each with five. Sydney Garrett and Arnold each scored four.
Newton 51, Robinson 25
The Newton Lady Eagles improved to 17-6 on the season with a win over Robinson in the consolation round of the Little Illini Conference Tournament Wednesday.
Robinson 6 6 5 8 = 25
Newton 18 10 17 6 = 51
Scoring for Robinson: Strauch – 2,1,2 for 4 = 9; Walker – 3,0 = 6;
Florkowski – 1,0 3 for 5 = 5; List – 0,1 = 3; Hartke – 1,0 = 2.
Team totals – 7 – 2 pt fg; 2 – 3 pt fg; 5 for 9 f.t.
Scoring for Newton: Bierman – 3,2, = 12; Jansen – 4,1, = 11;
Harris – 1,2,2 for 2 = 10; Carr – 3,0 = 6; Zumbahlen – 2,0 0 for 1 = 4;
Einhorn – 1,0 = 2; Blake – 1,0 = 2; R. Russell – 0,0, 2for 2 = 2;
Murray – 1,0 0 for 2 = 2;
Team totals – 16 – 2 pt fg; 5 – 3 pt fg; 4 for 7 f.t.
Other stats for Newton
Rebounding: Jansen, Harris, Zumbahlen & Carr – 5 each; R. Russell & A. Russell – 3 each
Assist – Harris & Zumbahlen – 4 each
Steals – Carr & Jansen – 4 each; Harris – 2
Civic Memorial 42, Teutopolis 34
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes fell to Bethalto Civic Memorial Wednesday in the semifinal of the Highland Tournament Wednesday.
Individual statistics were unavailable by press time.
Lawrenceville 44, Newton 42
The Newton Eagles were narrowly edged by Lawrenceville Wednesday. Kyle Schafer led all scorers with 17 points and Evan Schafer scored 15. Both players frilled a pair of 3-pointers.
Justin Zumbahlen added eight, Jarrett Tharp five, Seth Weber two and Aaron Einhorn one.
