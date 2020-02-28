The Altamont Indians used a well-balanced scoring effort to help defeat Dieterich Friday 64-44 at the IHSA Class 1A Altamont Regional Championship.
Aidan Jahraus scored a game-high 15 points, while Kaden Eirhart and Noah Teasley each scored 13. Jared Kollmann added 12, giving four of the five starters double figures.
“When we have balanced scoring, we’re really good,” said Altamont head coach John Niebrugge. “We know we have Aidan and Kaden to be able to shoot the basketball, but when Noah and Denver and Jared have a big night, it becomes a pick your poison type thing. When we spread it around and Aidan finds the open guy, we’re really a tough team to beat.”
The Indians got off to a hot start, scoring the game’s first seven points and forcing Dieterich’s Josh Krumwiede to call timeout.
“In the first two games, Dieterich got off to a quick start,” Niebrugge said. “I think we were emotionally charged this game and was probably our best defensive game we’ve had in about three weeks.
“The boys were ready. They were ready to play defense and when we get stops and run outs, that’s when we’re at our best.”
“We talked about how we were getting good shots, they just weren’t going in,” Krumwiede said. “We even got a couple offensive rebounds, which has been our identity this year is to get those putbacks, but we just couldn’t finish.”
While Denver Duckwitz scored two points, it was the things he brings defensively that Niebrugge praised.
“He’s the guy that plays for the name across his chest,” Niebrugge said. “He doesn’t have to score. He can, he’s our top 3-point shooter percentage wise, but he just wants to win.”
For the Movin’ Maroons, Cole Niebrugge led with 12 points while Collin hartke scored 11. Derek Kuhl scored seven and Andrew Lidy scored five.
For this team, this was the first class he had them and coached them all the way from the time they were freshmen up to senios.
“Nobody wants to have that conversation at the end,” Krumwiede said. “We really felt good about our chances tonight, but our seniors, them being my first kids when I got to Dieterich, watching them grow up from kids to men, I can truly say that sincerely.
“At the end of the day what’s most important is the guys can learn from this for the future of their lives. Whether it’s basketball or life, you have to learn to deal with some adversity. More than the stats and more than the wins, it comes down to them and how they represented themselves.”
Effingham 80, Taylorville 71
The Effingham Flaming Hearts defeated Taylorville Friday on senior night.
Nate Thompson led the Flaming Hearts with 19 points, while Parker Wolfe scored 18. Senior Tate Niebrugge scored 17 and was 3-of-6 from three.
Drew Thompson scored 10, Jacob Stoneburner scored eight, seniors Dylan Ritz and Wyatt Jones each scored four.
