The Altamont Indians have their eye on a National Trail Conference Championship this season, especially sitting at 2-0 in the conference.
While they are tied with St. Anthony, South Central and Dieterich in the win percentage column.
The Indians started the season 1-2, with a loss to Robinson in the opener and Richland County in the third game.
But the Indians looked solid in the conference opener against St. Elmo/Brownstown, holding the Eagles without a basket for over a quarter in a 55-23 win.
One game that came unplanned was the game over St. Anthony. The Indians and Bulldogs each had a slot in their schedule open up and opted to play each other at Altamont in a non-conference game, with the Indians earning a 41-38 win.
"We learned how to win a game in the fourth quarter of a few of those," said Altamont head coach John Niebrugge. "In the St. Anthony game, we tried to give it away, but both teams didn't really execute down the stretch. The level of competition we had against Robinson and Olney really helped us mentally prepare for the NTC and teams in the area. We're still feeling things out since we didn't have a summer or two weeks of practice in terms of rotations.
"We've executed really well late to get us some buckets, which goes to show the basketball knowledge they have. We just need to button down some offensive and defensive things that come with conditioning."
That started a trend of close games, as the Indians beat the Hatchets of Windsor/Stew-Stras 55-53 and Vandalia 58-55.
"These guys have learned over the last three games that they can play with anybody," Niebrugge said.
Kaden Eirhart closing in on the 1,000 point mark. Currently averaging 21.4 points per game, Eirhart would need to average roughly 14.9 points per game the rest of the way to get to the mark.
"We finally have taken the reigns off. He's learned how to make plays through the offense that's not just a one-on-one," Niebrugge said. "It's the ball-screen action, where he shoots it off the screen or a kickout action. But it's nothing he's forcing. He's doing it within the system."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.