The Altamont Indians crushed visiting Sandoval Monday 64-29 at the IHSA Class 1A Altamont Regional.
Noah Teasley led all scorers with 28 points, including 13 in the third quarter.
Aidan Jahraus, Kaden Eirhart and Noah Klimpel each scored nine. Denver Duckwitz scored three, while Marco Costa, Jared Kollman and Bryce Suckow each scored two.
In the second game of the regional, St. Elmo/Brownstown defeated Patoka 75-71.
Gavyn Smith scored 21, while Jaxson Tish scored 15. Jace McWhorter scored 13 and Andy Goldsborough scored 10. Bryton Pruett added nine, Jacob Baron four and Alex Higgs three.
Newton 67, Sullivan 51
The Newton Eagles defeated Sullivan Monday at the IHSA Class 2A Paris Regional. They will next take on Pana Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Statistics were not received by press time.
Toledo 52, Arcola 26
The Cumberland Pirates used a 21-point outing from Brennyn Cutts to help defeat Arcola Monday at the Bethany Regional. Wyatt Napier added 14 and Nick Dill added 12.
Tuesday's schedule
North Clay vs Oblong at Red Hill Regional, 6 p.m.
Dieterich vs Mulberry Grove at Altamont Regional 6 p.m.
Neoga vs Tri-County at Okaw Valley Regional, 7:30 p.m.
South Central vs CORL at Altamont Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Nokomis vs CH/BC at Macon Meridian Regional, 6 p.m.
Teutopolis vs Robinson at Paris Regional, 7 p.m.
