Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach (seated center) recently signed a proclamation designating October 2022 as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, urging all women to take precautions to prevent breast cancer.
Joining the Mayor from HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital and the hospital’s Women’s Wellness Center were, standing left to right, Holly Jansen, radiologic technologist; Adam Storm, radiology manager; Erin Habing, radiologic technologist; Mike Janis, executive director of ancillary and outpatient services; Dr. Ruben Boyajian, medical director of women’s wellness and cancer care services; Ashley Davis, nurse navigator; Paula Sporleder, women’s wellness secretary; Tricia Waldhoff, radiologic technologist; and Maureen Habing, radiologic technologist.
Research shows that deaths from breast cancer could be reduced if women follow breast cancer screening recommendations, including routine mammography, regular examinations by a physician, and monthly breast self-examinations.
To learn more about breast cancer prevention, visit cancer.org/breastcancer. To learn more about the women’s health services offered at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, visit stanthonyshospital.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.