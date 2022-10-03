Dr. Ruben Boyajian has seen significant advances in breast cancer detection and treatment in his nearly 40 years as a general surgeon. He credits these advances to surgeons like Dr. William Halsted, who introduced the radical mastectomy, which consists of removing the entire breast where cancerous tissue is found.
“The Board of General Surgery and the American College of Surgeons has been a champion for decades about cancer work, research, cancer treatments, so it was really pioneered by surgeons,” said Boyajian, who is a senior surgeon at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham and has performed countless biopsies and treated many women with breast cancer.
Boyajian stresses the importance of early detection as it gives doctors the opportunity to treat the cancerous tissue before it grows and becomes more difficult to treat.
“Size is very critical for the success of treatment,” he said. “The smaller the cancer that is discovered the higher the probability of cure and because of that we have evolved from having to do more radical procedures.”
He said biopsies have become much less invasive, with most done today with a small needle that collects tissue from the abnormal area.
“We can drive a needle into the suspect without having to make a cutting into the breast to get tissue out,” he said. “That is another huge advance in breast care and cancer care in general.”
Boyajian also attributes new and improved methods of detection to the medical community’s goal of further reducing the average size of breast cancer at the time it is discovered to a quarter inch.
“Thanks to mammography and public awareness the average size of cancer when it’s discovered in the country is growing smaller and smaller,” he said.
Another reason Boyajian is so dedicated to helping patients with breast cancer is because the effects of the cancer are not merely physical; they are also emotional and fiscal.
“I have a lot of respect for women and I think that the breast disease has an incredible impact on women in general,” he said.
Most notably, Boyajian points to the exploitation of breasts.
“The subject of breasts has been over exploited, not necessarily to benefit women,” he said.
This exploitation, which has been primarily perpetuated by men, has caused many women to view their breasts as essential to their identity and worth as a woman.
“Their breasts have been the symbol of their femininity,” Boyajian said.
Boyajian said some breast cancer patients fear their partners might no longer find them attractive while others are worried about potential disfigurement. That is one reason why he tries to avoid any collateral damage or unnecessary surgery when treating patients.
Fortunately, breast cancer patients now have alternative treatment options aimed at both treating the cancer and leaving their breasts intact, if possible.
“We also get enthusiastically involved in trying to understand the woman, not just as a patient that came in today. I’d like to know what their life is like, what they do, their environment,” he said.
Boyajian said he is often amazed by the strength and resilience of the women he treats at HSHS St. Anthony’s Women’s Wellness Center and believes women are capable of enduring more than men.
“Generally, the women are very resilient. I have a lot of admiration. They’re very tough,” he said. “They have a much higher threshold for pain than men do.
“To me, they are stronger, although we don’t give them that much credit sometimes.”
Boyajian noted there are many different factors – controllable and uncontrollable – that affect the likelihood of developing breast cancer. Like other cancers, the higher the age, the higher the probability of developing cancer, he said.
“Breast cancer is not the same at every age,” he said.
Boyajian has treated breast cancer in patients ranging in age from 24 to 103.
“We have some very senior patients – I’m talking about the 70, 80, 90 plus – that we don’t necessarily take into surgery,” Boyajian said. “The tumor can coexist with the patient.”
Aside from age, Boyajian said a family history of breast cancer and what Boyajian calls the “estrogen window” can impact the probability of infection. The estrogen window describes the time period between a woman’s first menstruation and menopause. Boyajian said it is during this time that a woman’s chances of developing breast cancer is at its highest.
“There are factors that a person cannot control,” he said.
Socioeconomic status also affects a person’s chances of developing breast cancer. Boyajian said many people can’t afford screenings, treatment or even health insurance, which causes many of them to avoid the hospital altogether.
In response to this problem, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital works to help patients financially and encourage more people to come in for routine screenings.
Race is also a factor as the white population is the most vulnerable.
“The white race has a higher probability overall or combined,” he said.
Despite uncontrollable factors, Boyajian said there are some things people can do and avoid to minimize the risk of developing breast cancer.
“The factors that you can control are living a healthy life, avoid obesity, avoid smoking, keep current with the methods of early detection. If you’re planning pregnancy try to start before the age of 30 for the first pregnancy,” he said. “If the first pregnancy occurs after age 30, the risk of cancer would be a bit higher than if you didn’t.”
Boyajian notes there is more than just one type of breast cancer. Some are hormonal in origin while others are non-hormonal or triple negative cancers, which are more aggressive.
“Avoid taking hormones if you don’t have to,” Boyajian said.
Boyajian addressed the common misconception that only women can develop breast cancer. Although it is very uncommon, he has treated men with breast cancer and said many men ignore symptoms because they don’t even consider something like that could happen to them.
Although men don’t produce as much estrogen as women, men also produce less testosterone as they age, which can increase their risk of developing hormone-based breast cancer.
“There is an enzyme called aromatase that transforms the fatty tissue into estrogen,” he said. “Our breast gland is simply suppressed by the testosterone.”
Boyajian also noted that weight and prostate health are major factors for men and said the cancer will usually appear as a hard rock-like bump under the nipple.
