SPRINGFIELD – Illinois surpassed another grim milestone Thursday as the total number of COVID-19 cases passed the 240,000 mark.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 1,360 new confirmed cases of the disease and 25 additional virus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to 240,003 known cases and 8,115 deaths. The recovery rate for those 42 days removed from a positive diagnosis is 95 percent, according to IDPH.
The most recent deaths were reported in 14 counties. Ages of the victims ranged from people in their 50s to their 90s.
Laboratories reported processing 40,795 tests over the 24-hour period, which made for a single-day test positivity rate of 3.3 percent. That helped lower the seven-day rolling average positivity rate by one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.4 percent. IDPH noted, however, that it is still experiencing delays in processing data for its daily public reports due to the large volume of tests being conducted.
“All available resources are being deployed to improve our data systems throughput and we anticipate improvement in data processing as the week proceeds,” the department said in a news release. “Although the slowdown has delayed the reporting of some additional aggregate numbers, this has not affected the reporting of positive or negative results to individuals in any way.”
As of Wednesday night, 1,620 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 360 patients were in intensive care units and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. All of the numbers remained slightly above their pandemic lows.
Meanwhile, the Effingham County Health Department received notice Wednesday of 18 new positive cases of COVID-19.
The department is still investigating whether these individuals have had contact with known COVID-positive cases. Positive case demographics are as follows: Two males and one female in their teens, four females in their 20s, one male and two females in their 30s, three females in their 40s, four females in their 50s, one male in his 70s.
The health department reminds residents to wear your mask, keep your distance, wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick, and stop gathering in large groups.
