The daily count of newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois again topped 10,000 on Sunday.
Illinois public health officials reported 10,009 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 42 additional fatalities, bringing the total number of known infections in Illinois to 487,987 and the statewide death toll to 10,196 since the start of the pandemic.
The state on Friday began reporting probable cases, as well as those confirmed by testing, but even before that the daily case count was setting record highs.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and some staff members briefly went into isolation late last week after someone at a meeting they attended last Monday tested positive for COVID-19.
Both the governor and the staff members subsequently tested negative and were released from quarantine. Under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, that is allowed because they had met with the person who became infected 48 hours before the onset of symptoms and therefore weren’t considered “close contacts,” the governor’s office said.
Pritzker had twice previously gone into longer periods of isolation after coming in contact with an infected person.
State officials on Sunday also said 90,757 new tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours. The seven-day statewide positivity rate is 10.6%.
Over 4,000 people are reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 833 patients were in the ICU and 368 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, according to public health officials.
On Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 12,438 newly confirmed and probable cases of the virus and another 76 deaths.
On Friday, the Effingham County Health Department reported that 100 tested positive for COVID-19, setting a new Effingham County daily record and breaking Thursday’s daily record of 75 positive cases.
Among the 100 cases are one male younger than 1, one male and three females younger than 10, four males and three females in their teens, three males and six females in their 20s, three males and nine females in their 30s, four males and three females in their 40s, five males and 12 females in their 50s, two males and eight females in their 60s, seven males and three females in their 70s, eight females in their 80s, two males and 12 females in their 90s and one female older than 100.
Daily News contributed to this story.
©2020 the Chicago Tribune
Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.