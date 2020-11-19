The Illinois Fourth Judicial Circuit has announced the election of Douglas L. Jarman, At Large Circuit Judge, as its new Chief Judge for the Circuit. Jarman was selected on Nov. 13 by a vote of the other eleven circuit judges elected throughout the circuit to complete the term of Judge Kimberly G. Koester, who is retiring at the end of the year.
The Illinois Fourth Judicial Circuit, one of 23 Illinois judicial circuits, is comprised of nine counties: Christian, Clay, Clinton, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Marion, Montgomery and Shelby. It is populated by nearly 250,000 citizens and is one of the largest geographic circuits in the state. Although the Fourth Judicial Circuit is a unified circuit, all nine counties of the circuit have separate courthouses and court is held in each county.
The Chief Judge of the circuit, among other administrative responsibilities, has general administrative authority over the courts in the Fourth Circuit and assigns the judges within the circuit. There are 19 judges serving the Fourth Circuit, 12 elected circuit judges and seven appointed associate judges. Each of the judges of the Fourth Circuit may preside over cases in any of the nine counties and are assigned from time to time by order of the Chief Judge. The Chief Judge, whose office is situated in the Fayette County Courthouse in Vandalia, is assisted by an administrative staff consisting of a trial court administrator and court reporter supervisor.
Jarman was appointed At Large Circuit Judge by the Illinois Supreme Court at the recommendation of Justice Karmeier in 2009 and was elected to that position in 2010 by voters in the entire circuit to a full six-year term. He was then retained in 2016 by the voters in all nine counties of the circuit. Before assuming the bench in 2009, Jarman gained broad legal experience by engaging in the general civil and criminal private practice of law for 25 years with offices in Hillsboro.
Jarman resides in Montgomery County with his wife, Cheryl. They have three children, Casey, Katy, and Mitchell, and three grandchildren, Jaelyn, Emersyn, and Lana.
On Jarman’s recent election, current Chief Judge Kimberly Koester, who has served since June 1, 2017, commented as follows.
“Judge Jarman is a proven and respected leader, who will continue to guide the Fourth Judicial Circuit’s criminal and civil justice system with excellence,” said Koester, who has served as chief judge since June 1, 2017.
"It has been a privilege to serve the people of the Fourth Judicial Circuit for the past 11 years, and I am honored to have been given this opportunity by my colleagues," Jarman said. "I believe that my background and experience in making judgments and handling administrative issues makes me well qualified to handle this position and I look forward to serving as Chief Judge. I have great respect for the judicial system and my colleagues, both current and retired, who are some of the finest Judges in the State of Illinois.
"I also want to thank Judge Koester for all her guidance and support."
