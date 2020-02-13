Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Curie (6) 23-1 60 1

2. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 22-6 52 2

3. Harvey Thornton 25-1 49 4

4. Evanston Township 23-3 42 5

5. Collinsville 24-2 28 3

6. Homewood-Flossmoor 20-3 24 7

7. Whitney Young 18-8 22 6

8. Simeon 19-8 21 T10

9. O’Fallon 20-5 11 9

10. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 20-7 9 T10

Others receiving votes: Stevenson 4. Glenbrook South 4. Cary-Grove 2. Joliet West 2.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Niles Notre Dame (7) 25-3 79 1

2. Bogan (1) 22-2 71 2

3. Peoria Notre Dame 23-1 66 3

4. DePaul College Prep 20-3 53 4

5. Oak Forest 23-1 44 6

6. Galesburg 24-3 42 7

7. Morgan Park 18-8 32 8

8. Lincoln 23-2 19 9

9. Hinsdale South 23-2 12 10

(tie) Kankakee 18-5 12 5

Others receiving votes: East St. Louis 4. Geneseo 3. Rock Island 1. Carbondale 1. Centralia 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Orr (7) 17-6 70 1

2. Breese Mater Dei 22-5 63 4

3. Pinckneyville 24-3 51 2

4. Normal University 18-7 35 5

5. Pleasant Plains 22-3 29 9

6. Kewanee 23-4 28 10

7. Fairfield 23-4 27 NR

8. Nashville 23-5 25 3

9. Rockridge 21-5 24 6

10. Corliss 14-10 8 8

Others receiving votes: Crane 7. Bismarck-Henning 5. Marengo 5. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 5. Massac County 1. Dunbar 1. Sterling Newman 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Winchester-West Central (6) 25-1 69 1

2. Indian Creek (1) 24-0 55 2

3. Moweaqua Central A&M 21-2 49 3

4. Roanoke-Benson 25-1 48 4

5. Effingham St. Anthony 22-3 39 6

6. Yorkville Christian 17-9 31 7

7. Payson Seymour 21-4 23 5

8. Goreville 24-2 18 9

9. Woodlawn 20-3 17 8

10. East Dubuque 23-3 14 10

Others receiving votes: Leo 10. Quest Academy 9. Aurora Christian 1. Dakota 1. Calhoun 1.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Benet (3) 26-2 48 1

2. Edwardsville (2) 23-1 47 2

3. Maine West 25-3 40 3

4. Lincoln Way West 24-3 34 4

5. Libertyville 23-4 29 8

6. Homewood-Flossmoor 21-4 19 9

7. Evanston Township 21-5 16 5

8. Marist 25-2 11 6

9. O’Fallon 24-4 9 NR

10. Whitney Young 20-7 8 7

Others receiving votes: Hersey 5. Joliet West 4. Downers North 3. Bolingbrook 1. Fremd 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morton (5) 29-0 50 1

2. Montini 26-4 45 2

3. Bethalto Civic Memorial 26-4 36 4

4. Simeon 26-2 32 3

5. Peoria Central 23-3 31 5

6. Richwoods 25-6 24 6

7. Kankakee 26-4 17 7

8. Geneseo 23-5 12 8

9. Kenwood 24-5 10 9

10. Decatur MacArthur 25-3 6 T10

Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 5. Grayslake Central 3. Fenwick 2. Riverside-Brookfield 1. Rock Island 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Paris (5) 29-0 50 1

2. Carterville 26-2 44 2

3. Quincy Notre Dame 21-3 36 6

4. Riverdale 23-3 26 5

5. Chicago Marshall 16-10 25 4

6. Knoxville 27-4 17 3

6. Pleasant Plains 20-3 17 7

8. Harrisburg 27-4 11 9

9. Rock Falls 25-6 8 NR

(tie) Stillman Valley 21-8 8 NR

(tie) Illini West (Carthage) 24-4 8 10

(tie) Carlinville 26-3 8 8

Others receiving votes: Eldorado 5. Lisle 4. Hamilton County 3. Teutopolis 2. Breese Mater Dei 1. Nashville 1. Normal University 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lewistown (3) 27-1 57 1

2. Amboy (3) 26-1 49 2

3. Jacksonville Routt 26-2 45 4

4. Lanark Eastland 27-3 41 3

5. Princeville 28-3 29 5

6. Aurora Christian 25-4 23 9

7. Hope Academy 20-4 21 8

8. Shiloh 24-5 18 NR

9. Brimfield 23-5 14 7

10. Aquin 23-7 12 6

Others receiving votes: Altamont 10. Colfax Ridgeview 6. Stockton 2. Galena 1. Moweaqua Central A&M 1. Father McGivney Catholic 1.

