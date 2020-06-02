Area athletic directors, coaches and players will have to wait yet another day on the IHSA to announce its Return to Play guidelines to be unveiled, with the IHSA delaying once again.
The guidelines will determine the status of summer contact hours between coaches and players. IHSA officials and state athletic directors, but was pushed back to Monday. On Monday, it was pushed back to Tuesday, with still no word by early Tuesday evening on the subject.
IHSA Exuctive Director Craig Anderson issued the following statement Tuesday.
“I recognize that IHSA schools, students, and coaches are anxious for the IHSA Return To Play Guidelines to be released. In many ways, they represent the first step in a return to normalcy as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee was diligent in their development of these guidelines, and we have worked in good faith with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to make sure our plan optimizes safety for high school students in Illinois.
“IDPH approval is vital in this process, and we understand and respect that they have pressing statewide issues to resolve that take precedence over high school sports. Quarantine has been a test of patience, and now we ask our IHSA community for just a bit more of it as we collaborate with IDPH to finalize these Return To Play Guidelines. We understand that the return of athletics is important to our high school students from a physical, mental, and emotional perspective, but we also recognize that we must be in full accord with IDPH to maximize safety and help avoid any setbacks in reuniting our students with their coaches.”
