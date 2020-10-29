On Wednesday, the Illinois High School Association made the announcement that high school basketball would go on as scheduled, despite Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health having delayed the season indefinitely Tuesday and to the spring on Thursday.
The IHSA announced the following statement in regards to the Board of Directors voting to go ahead with the season as planned.
“The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors made the decision today to continue with the IHSA basketball season as scheduled in 2020-21. In August, the Board slated basketball to take place from November to February based on the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) assigning a medium risk level to the sport. The IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) offered additional mitigations, such as masks during play and social distancing on benches, that the SMAC believed would allow basketball to be played safely.”
This marks the third day in a row with a new development from either the Governor’s office or the IHSA.
“It’s still kind of a waiting game,” St. Anthony head basketball coach Cody Rincker said. “We’re still in one of those hoping for the best but planning for the worst situations. For the public schools, it’s going to come down to what the school boards want to do.
“I feel like it gives us a little more help that we’ll have a season because of the stance the IHSA took, but I still think there’s so many unknowns.”
On Thursday, Pritzker announced that basketball would move to the spring, which would put basketball in the same sports season as football.
The decisions made over the past two days by both the Governor’s office and the IHSA, it puts school administrators in a tough position of choosing whether to follow the Governor’s guidelines or the IHSA.
For schools like Effingham, Cumberland and Newton, Prizker’s latest decision of moving basketball to the spring would force athletes to choose one sport or the other.
Another dynamic was added late Thursday when the state’s largest school system, Chicago Public Schools, decided to delay the season and follow Pritzker and the IDPH.
“I’m not really sure of the legalities are in terms of violating IHSA rules,” Effingham head basketball coach and assistant football coach Obie Farmer said. “Because if I was to coach a basketball game outside of the allowed season by the IHSA, the IHSA could take sanctions against us.
“So when Pritzker says you’re going to play in the spring like the Chicago public schools said they’re going to and stand with Pritzker, how is the IHSA going to handle that?”
Under Pritzker’s latest move, that would force many players to decide between basketball and football, with many players projecting to have key roles in both sports for some of these schools.
“If we do these at the same time, how are we going to make this work?” Farmer said. “Coach Hefner has a bunch of guys that I have and I have a bunch of guys that he has. The first person I messaged was him. Are they going to make us compete for players?
“Our school board went ahead and voted that we’re going to play now, go with the IHSA and play during our IHSA season. I would expect us to stand by that. It’s my job to coach the team and their job of telling me when I’m going to play. It’s hard for me to have an opinion because they change the rules every time I turn around to have an opinion.”
The Cumberland Pirates will be in the same situation in regards to choosing who to follow.
“It’s crazy how it’s everchanging every day,” Cumberland Pirates Athletic Director and boys head basketball coach Justin Roedl said. “You get one announcement one day and another announcement another day and today is the third day in a row with an announcement.
“We have to follow what IDPH guidelines follow right now and do what’s best for our students. We have to look out for the health of our kids. I know there’s a lot of people out there that want to play, but I don’t know if that’s the best answer for them right now. What they decide we’ve got to go by.
“With the decision of [Pritzker] moving it back to the spring, I think that puts a lot of pressure back on the IHSA. Nobody wants to have kids choose between a sport. To put everything in the same season is going to make it very difficult, especially for schools of our size that share a lot of athletes. It would be almost impossible for a football and basketball player to do both.”
Ramifications of going against the governor and the IDPH could include loss of funding as well as legal liabilities.
