Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.