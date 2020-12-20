The IHSA met last week and decided to move girls badminton from a spring sport to a winter sport, but will not affect any area teams.
The board plans to meet with the Illinois Department of Public Health in the near future to discuss basketball in the new year. The Board did however permit contact days for all out of season sports.
However, before the contact days can start, the IDPH and Governor JB Pritzker need to lift the Tier 3 mitigations.
As far as the contact days, they will be restricted to six hours per student, per sport in each week. The contact days can include practices, drills and intra-squad scrimmages, as long programs follow current IDPH guidelines. But any scrimmages against another high school, in or out of state is still prohibited.
IHSA’s Executive Director Craig Anderson gave the following statement on contact days.
“The Board felt that it was important for the physical and mental health of our student-athletes to resume contacts days for all out-of-season sports as soon IDPH deems it safe,” said Anderson. “Winter sports are not included, as we anticipate all low-risk winter sports will be able to begin their seasons at the same time. Basketball remains the outlier in the equation.
“We hope to be able to conduct basketball during the winter season, but if we cannot, basketball will be provided the same contact day opportunity as we determine where the basketball seasons fits best in the remainder of the school year.”
The Board plans to meet before January to finalize scheduling for the remaining sports on the school year.
“The Board reiterated on Monday that they plan to do everything in their power to provide a season for every IHSA sport in 2020-21,” said Anderson. “There have been no cancellations of any sports, or discussions about cancelling any sports, thus far.
“The Board appreciates the patience and flexibility of the IHSA membership and remain optimistic, especially as vaccines begin to be administered, that we will return to conducting IHSA sports early in 2021.”
