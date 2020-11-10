Following a survey that was sent out to it’s member schools to be filled out and returned by Tuesday so the Illinois High School Association has a better idea of the standing of its schools in terms of whether they choose to follow the IHSA’s plan or the Illinois Department of Public Health and Governor JB Pritzker.
Chicago Public Schools decided two weeks ago to postpone basketball until the spring and Peoria public schools joined Chicago in siding with the IDPH and the governor yesterday.
On the local scale however, Altamont School board and St. Anthony gave the go ahead for basketball to start on time, siding with the IHSA.
“Our school board made the decision talking to the insurance and making sure all of our t’s are crossed and i’s are dotted,” said Altamont head coach John Niebrugge. “They feel safe enough to play, so we’re ecstatic. Now we just need to get the ball rolling. Hopefully other schools will start to come out too.
“We’ve been conditioning for the past three weeks. They want to play and be ready to play. Now that the board came out, the boys have a bit of motivation to keep going harder.”
While practicing and conditioning during the crisis has been tough, Niebrugge says for the kids, it’s worth it.
“We wear masks as much as possible, but it’s really hard to wear while you play, but nobody has backed out,” Niebrugge said. “They’re all willing to take that risk and know it’s something they want to do.
“Towns and communities have choices. I think the boys just want to play, even if it’s just a watered down regional or the [NTC] at the end, I think the boys would be happy with that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.