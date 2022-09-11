FALL BASEBALL
Altamont 10, Mulberry Grove 0
Altamont defeated Mulberry Grove, 10-0, Thursday.
The Indians scored five runs in the second, one in the fourth, three in the fifth, and one in the sixth.
Carter Siebert hit one single for Altamont. Mason Robinson hit one triple. Jared Hammer hit one single and had two RBIs. Dillan Elam hit one triple and had three RBIs. Logan Cornett hit one single, and Ethan Robbins hit one single and had one RBI.
Hammer pitched for the Indians. He threw six innings and allowed one walk with 12 strikeouts.
North Clay 6, Wayne City Webber 1
North Clay defeated Wayne City Webber, 6-1, Thursday.
The Cardinals scored two runs in the first, one in the second, two in the third, and one in the fifth.
Cody Zimdars hit two singles and had one RBI. Alex Boose hit two singles and had one RBI. Jesse Weidner hit two singles. Daniel Warren hit one double. Carder Walden hit one double, and Ayden Jones had two RBIs.
CROSS COUNTRY
Effingham 23, St. Anthony 32
Effingham defeated St. Anthony, 23-32, Thursday.
Jessica Larsen finished first at 20:22. Bailey Summers finished second at 21:29. Hattie Hill finished fifth at 22:57. Morgan Springer finished sixth at 22:57.2, and Kyra Hazelton finished ninth at 25:59.
As for the Bulldogs, Emma Helmink finished third at 22:24. Stacie Vonderheide finished fourth at 22:37. Ava Faber finished seventh at 24:06. Taylor Miller finished eighth at 25:15, and Grace Niebrugge finished ninth at 25:59.
Newton Meet
GIRLS
Newton finished first against Teutopolis, Altamont, Dieterich, and North Clay Thursday.
On the girls' side, the Eagles finished with 15 points, while the Movin' Maroons finished with 47 points.
Layna Marshall finished first at 18:26. Shay Bennett finished third at 20:14. Natalie Kistner finished fourth at 20:17. Alexis Hetzer finished seventh at 21:12, and Ella Radke finished eighth at 21:59.
Other Newton times came from Lily Yager (11th at 22:33) and Taylor Slough (14th at 24:03).
Meanwhile, for Dieterich, Ella Kreke finished 10th at 22:22. Marli Michl finished 13th at 23:30. Adrianna Gordon finished 16th at 25:25. Ruby Westendorf finished 17th at 25:45, and Courtney Brummer finished 19th at 25:53.5.
The other Dieterich time came from Makenna French (20th at 26:38).
As for other schools, Brooke Kolem finished ninth at 22:17, and Samantha Westendorf finished 23rd at 28:05 for North Clay. Abby Weishaar finished 12th at 22:46, and Makayla Sidwell finished 15th at 25:01 for Altamont, and Kaitlyn Vahling finished 18th at 25:53, Maddie Zane finished 21st at 27:57, and Claire Overbeck finished 22nd at 28:03 for Teutopolis.
BOYS
Newton finished first with 15 points, while Dieterich was second with 50 points on the boys' side.
Luke Weber finished first at 15:19. Clay Bergbower finished second at 15:21. Nick Shamhart finished third at 15:42. Luis Zavala finished fourth at 16:05, and Ben Street finished fifth at 16:06.
Other Newton times came from Brock Probst (eighth at 16:50), Hayden Borgic (ninth at 17:06), Isaac Street (10th at 17:25), and Jackson Sornberger (15th at 17:46).
Meanwhile, for Dieterich, Jack Bloemer finished 12th at 17:33, Kaden Einhorn finished 14th at 17:43, Trevor Crutcher finished 19th at 18:56, Tanner Niemerg finished 20th at 19:01, and Cole Will finished 21st at 19:08.
Other Dieterich times came from Gabe Jackson (22nd at 19:19), Kaden Iffert (23rd at 19:22), Trevor Niemerg (24th at 19:23), Eddie Davis (25th at 19:32), Brody Will (28th at 20:03), Luke Wente (30th at 20:33), Draven Homman (36th at 22:10), Connor Flach (37th at22:21), and Elijah Hall (38th at 24:57).
As for other schools, Owen Ayers finished seventh at 16:43 for North Clay. Aidan Wallace finished 11th at 17:32, Trenton Monette finished 26th at 19:37, and Beau Doedtman finished 32nd at 20:44, and Oliver Lee finished 17th at 18:45, Joey Lee finished 33rd at 20:44.2, and Luke Dennis finished 35th at 21:47 for Teutopolis.
VOLLEYBALL
Edwards County 2, Newton 1
Newton fell to Edwards County in three sets Thursday.
The Lady Eagles lost the first set 11-25, won the second 25-12, and lost the third 19-25.
Rauch had one ace, eight kills, and two digs for Newton (9-5). Shull had one ace, seven kills, two assists, two blocks, and one dig. Schafer had four kills, 19 assists, one block, and 10 digs. Smithenry had three kills and one dig. Oldham had two kills and four digs. Kessler had two kills. Zumbahlen had two kills and one dig. Bennett had one kill, six assists, and eight digs. Martin had five digs. Hemrich had two digs, and Stanley had one dig.
BOYS GOLF
Effingham at Charleston w/ Mahomet-Seymour
Effingham finished third against Charleston and Mahomet-Seymour Thursday.
The Flaming Hearts finished with a team score of 173. Mahomet-Seymour finished with a team score of 168, and Charleston with a team score of 150.
David Splechter finished with a final round of 40. Colby Haynes finished with a final round of 43, and Brody Boehm and Cannon Bockhorn finished with final rounds of 45.
The other two scores that didn't count were Rayden Schneider's 48 and Evan Pryor's 52.
