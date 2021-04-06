The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association released its All-State selections for girls basketball Monday.
In Class 1A, Altamont freshman Grace Nelson was named to the team.
Nelson had quite the high school debut, scoring 40 against eventual conference champions Neoga.
She ended the season with 459 points for an average of 28.7 per game on 62 percent shooting from two and 32.1 percent from three. She also grabbed 6.3 rebounds per game and 3.1 assists per game.
Nelson's backcourt mate Brooke Runge received a special mention.
She finished the season with 271 points, 16.9 per game on 41 percent from the field to go along with 3.9 assists per game and 5.3 rebounds per game.
Next season, Runge will be playing for Parkland College.
In Class 2A, Teutopolis' Lexie Niebrugge was named an all-state selection.
Niebrugge joined the 1,000-point club in an Apollo Conference road game against Taylorville.
Earning special mentions were Teutopolis' Kaylee Niebrugge and Kaitlyn Schumacher.
