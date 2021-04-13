St. Anthony’s Seth Hotze did a little bit of everything Tuesday to help the St. Anthony Bulldogs to a 3-2 win over the Mt. Zion Braves in the Bulldogs’ season opener Tuesday at Evergreen Park.
Hotze was in command and dominating early, with five of the first six outs recorded coming on strikeouts.
“We followed exactly what Seth should be on the mound,” said St. Anthony head coach Tony Kreke. “He was the leader today and was able to command his fastball and got ahead in a majority of the counts and finish batters.”
Hotze did face trouble in the second, after a leadoff single. The runner was able to advance to third after a pickoff attempt rolled to the fence with no outs.
But that didn’t seem to phase the lefty, as he responded by striking out the side to avert the danger.
Will Hoene led off the bottom of the second with a single and was able to advance to second on a passed ball to Angelo Mendella. Mendella was then walked.
With one out, Hotze stepped to the plate with the opportunity to help himself and did just that, hitting a ground ball up the middle to drive in Hoene and Mendella to take a 2-0 lead. Hotze advanced to second on the throw to the plate.
The Bulldogs looked to add to the lead with a runner on second and one out, but got caught on a double-steal try after Josh Blanchette was walked, followed by a strikeout to end the inning.
Hotze was settled in, retiring the side in order in the third.
In the bottom half of the inning, the Bulldogs looked to strike again after putting two runners aboard on a Colton Fearday hit by pitch and a walk to Hoene.
Brody Niebrugge was able to get aboard on a fielder’s choice to make it two outs with runners on first and second, with Fearday being thrown out at second.
Mendella was able to drive in Niebrugge on a bloop hit over the head of the Mt. Zion first baseman to make it 3-0.
“We call those backbreakers,” Kreke said. “When you get those two-out RBIs, those are debilitating to the opposing team, and that’s what we want to be known for. We want to take pride in that and make sure we’re going those things.
“When we get a runner on on third with less than two outs, we want to make sure to get that runner in. One run determined the outcome. We didn’t blast any balls of the wall, but you don’t have to. You’ve just got to focus on getting the timely hits. That’s one of the things we stress.”
Hotze was able to set down the first two Braves hitters of the inning before an infield hit, but got the third out on a fly out. He also got the first two hitters of the top of the fifth down in order on fly outs before allowing his first walk of the day, but followed by picking up his ninth strikeout of the day.
“I initially told him 60-75 [pitches] to start, but he didn’t have any stressful innings and he looked fine, so he kept on battling,” Kreke said. “We stress the importance of having command of your fastball and he did that today. I’m very proud of how he handled himself today.”
After the Bulldogs went down in order in the bottom of the fifth, Hotze returned to the mound for the sixth and surrendered a leadoff walk. He got the next batter to fly out before allowing a home run to Jacob Bailey to make it a one-run game.
“When you make a mistake, they’re going to hit it,” Kreke said. “But I think that goes to show just how good Seth was today, especially from start No. 1.”
Kreke then looked to Fearday for relief, but the Braves kept the pressure on, putting runners on the corners with one out, but caught the runner on first trying to steal second before picking up a strikeout to end the inning.
Fearday came back out for the top of the seventh and earned his first save of the season, getting the side in order, including two strikeouts.
Up next, the 1-0 Bulldogs will hit the road to take on Mahomet-Seymour Thursday.
