Have a Hot Spot or upcoming event? Email it to news@effinghamdailynews.com.
• Quick and Bradley — 7:30-10:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20, Village Wine & Gifts, Effingham
• Andy Rueter — Dec. 20, Tuscan Hills Winery, Effingham
• Jane Doe — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 20, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Scott Wattles Christmas Show — 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, Effingham Performance Center, with special guests Firebox Bluegrass Band and Dakota Danielle, tickets $15 each, call EPC Box Office, 217-540-2788"
• Randy Kemme and Thunder Road — 8-11 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, Newton VFW
• The Wanderers — 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Pla-Mor Danceland, 1300 E. Third St., Pana, admission, $7
• Scott Wattles Christmas Show with special guests Firebox and Dakota Danielle — 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Effingham Performance Center
• Dakota Danielle —7:30-10:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27, Village Wine & Gifts, Effingham
• Taylor Steele — Dec. 27, Tuscan Hills Winery, Effingham
• Midnight Express — 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Pla-Mor Danceland, 1300 E. Third St., Pana, admission, $7
• Randy Kemme and Thunder Road — 8 p.m.-midnight, Tuesday, Dec. 31, Effingham American Legion
• Benny and the Amigos — 8 p.m.-midnight, Tuesday, Dec. 31, Pla-Mor Danceland, 1300 E. Third St., Pana, doors open at 6 p.m., potluck starts 6:30, $10 per person, paper products provided
• Soul Riot — 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Dec. 31, Thelma Keller Convention Center, Effingham
• Breakaway — Dec. 31, Tuscan Hills Winery, Effingham
• New Year’s Eve Party with Visions & Vibrations — Tuesday, Dec. 31, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Tri-R-County II Band — 8 p.m.-midnight, Tuesday, Dec. 31, Pana VFW, featuring Bud and Penny Brown, Leon Smith and Rich and Polly Galvin, no cover charge, feel free to bring finger foods, no outside alcohol allowed
• TriCounty Players Dance — 6 p.m., Jan. 4, Mason Civic Center, food available starting at 4 p.m.
• Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre — Jan. 10, Feb. 7, March 13 and April 10, Tuscan Hills Winery, Effingham
• Karaoke — 8 p.m.-midnight every Wednesday, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham
• Acoustic Sessions — 8 p.m.-midnight every Thursday, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham, those interested in performing should message Effing Brew on Facebook.
• Country Music and Dance — 7-9 p.m. every Tuesday, live band, admission $2, Sunrise Community Center, Illinois 130, Newton, next to IGA. All singers are welcome.
• Monday Open Mic Night — 7-10 p.m., Chaser’s Bar and Grill, Effingham.
• Original Country Classics Band — 7-10 p.m., first Saturday of the month, Greenup Village Municipal Building Auditorium, Greenup.
• Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Music — 7-10 p.m. every Friday night, Edgewood Country Opry, Edgewood, free admission. Donations are always accepted.
• Open Mic — 7-10 p.m. every Wednesday at Village Wine and Gifts, Effingham.
• Open Mic Night — 9 p.m. every Wednesday at The Office Pub in downtown Effingham.
• County Line Country/Gospel Show — 7-10 p.m., every second Friday of the month, Herrick Community Center. No cover. Bring a favorite dish of finger foods to share, 50/50 drawing.
• Cowden Covered Bridge Opry — 7-10 p.m. third Friday of every month, Cowden Community Center. Bring snacks to share. Donations accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.