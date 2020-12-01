In the cold wind on Monday night, a few city officials gathered around Mayor Mike Schutzbach as he ceremonially pressed the button lighting the city’s downtown holiday display
“The City of Effingham, staff, City Council, and everyone wish you a happy, healthy, and merry Christmas,” said the mayor as he switched the lights on.
This is a departure from the usual downtown holiday festivities. In the past, the tree was lit at the “Hometown Christmas” festival on the weekend after Thanksgiving. It has included a block party, Santa visiting town, an ice rink, family-friendly games, and live music.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those plans had to change. What is happening this year? Well, Saint Nick is still going to visit.
“We are excited to be bringing Santa to town,” said Amanda McKay, who is the chair of the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce’s Downtown Effingham Business Group, which organizes the annual holiday festival.
Santa will make an appearance after a short parade around downtown from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. Attendees will drive past Santa and be able to wave or have a short conversation from their car.
“We’ll also be handing out goody bags,” said McKay. There will be 250 goody bags available, which “Santa’s helpers” will pass out to family’s through their car windows.
The Chamber’s Santa Claus will for the first time be writing letters to kids in the Effingham community this year. As a way to add to the festivities, parents will soon be able to fill out a short form on the Chamber of Commerce’s website to have Santa write a letter to the kids.
“We’re trying to do the best we can to have a good time and keep everyone safe,” said Norma Lansing, the Chamber of Commerce’s president.
The weekend’s visit from Santa isn’t the only social distanced holiday offering this year.
The city’s tourism department will have light displays up through the new year featuring large sculptures and decorations. The city has long had a drive-through display at Community Park called “Wonderland in Lights,” which will continue this year. It will be lit from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Though the city has had smaller decorations downtown for some time, the large scale, walk-through displays have come about over the last five years.
“We started with the ornament decoration and each year got one or two more displays,” said Jodi Thoele, Director of Tourism with the city. Now the city has a teddy bear the size of small house, giant gift boxes. This years addition? The $46,000, 34 foot, four color Christmas tree on the square’s southeast corner.
“While we’ve always decorated the evergreen trees in the past, the wildlife in the area (mainly squirrels) have caused serious electrical issues,” said Thoele in an email statement. (Thoele added that the squirrels will be having a safe holiday season as well.)
If the city’s displays aren’t enough, there are several private displays around town as well. SDS Technology has programmed shows to run on their 8,000 light display on south Banker St. Their shows are accompanied by music, which you can hear by tuning into 90.5 FM.
The tourism department is also sponsoring two contests. The first is the #ChristmasInEffingham photo contest.
“We encourage people to to take a holiday photo and post on social media with the hashtag #ChristmasInEffingham,” said Thoele.
A winner will be selected randomly and receive a “family-friendly gift basket” with gift cards to area businesses.
The second contest, called “Holiday Lights and Festive Sights,” is for Christmas displays around town. The tourism department is encouraging anyone within city limits to decorate the outside of their home or business for the holidays and enter the contest for the chance to win $250.
“We have some new categories this year,” said Thoele. This year’s categories are “the More the Merrier,” “Children’s Choice,” “The Hallmark House,” and “Spirit of Effingham – Business Award.” The final category is for businesses, which can decorate their exterior or put up a window display.
The deadline to enter the contest is Dec. 7, at which point a team of judges made up of city council members, business owners, and other city officials will narrow down contestants to the top three. Then, the public will be invited to vote on the winner via the tourism department’s Facebook page, website, or in-person at the Effingham Visitor Center on Hampton Dr.
Voters in the contest will be entered to win a $100 gift card to a local Effingham business of their choosing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.