The Effingham/Teutopolis Holiday Tournament tips off Thursday with Lincoln Way East taking on Mattoon at Teutopolis and Champaign Centennial taking on Antioch at Effingham High School.
St. Anthony takes on Pleasant Plains at 6 p.m. at Teutopolis, with the host Wooden Shoes taking on Chicago Brooks at 7:30 p.m. Effingham hosts Sacred Heart-Griffin at 7:30 p.m. at Effingham High School.
Admission to both sites Thursday is free for all veterans and current serving members of the armed forces.
Altamont heads out to the Sesser Valier Holiday Tournament, taking on Thompsonville at 6:30 p.m.
In the boys Dieterich Holiday Tournament, Dieterich hosts Oblong at 11:30 a.m. before CH/BC takes on Sullivan at 1 p.m., North Clay vs Oblong 2 p.m., Sullivan vs Newton 4 p.m., CH/BC at 5:30 p.m. and Dieterich vs Arcola at 7 p.m.
In the girls Mattoon Tournament, St. Anthony takes on Olney at 8;30 a.m. Altamont takes on Galesburg at 1 p.m. before taking on St. Anthony at 7:30 p.m.
At the Dieterich girls Holiday Tournament, South Central takes on Dieterich at 10 a.m., CH/BC vs Casey-Westfield at 11:30 a.m., Newton vs Brownstown/St. Elmo at 1 p.m., CH/BC vs Arcola at 2:30 p.m., North Clay vs Casey-Westfield 4 p.m. and Dieterich vs Newton at 5:30 p.m.
