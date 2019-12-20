The Effingham Flaming Hearts used a strong first half to help defeat the Charleston Trojans Friday in an Apollo Conference matchup.
The Hearts scored 45 points in the first half compared to 18 by the Trojans.
Parker Wolfe led the team with 27 points on 50 percent shooting, including 6-of-8 from downtown.
Drew Thompson scored 18 and earned 12 of his points at the charity stripe. As a team, the Hearts shot 82 percent from the line.
Nate Thompson scored 15 and grabbed 12 rebounds with four steals, Tate Niebrugge nine, Jacob Stoneburner eight and Brayden Pals two.
South Central 46, Cumberland 36
The South Central Cougars used a an 18-point scoring outing from Hunter Brandt to help defeat Cumberland and move on to the championship game of the 60th Annual St. Elmo Holiday Tournament.
Keenin Willshire scored 15, while Aaron Patten scored six and Collin Miller five.
For the Pirates, Brennyn Cutts scored 15 points all on 3-pointers, while Ross Hemmen scored 11. Wyatt Napier scored eight and Jaxon Boldt scored two.
Ramsey 49, W/SS 43
In the consolation bracket, the Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg was defeated by Ramsey.
Austin Wittenberg led the team with 12 points. Parker Domzalski scored eight, while Eli Howard and Jordan Wittenberg each scored seven. Samuel Vonderheide scored five and Gavan Wernsing scored four.
Neoga 57, Arcola 45
The Neoga Indians defeated Arcola Friday with the help of a 22-point night from Trevor Roy.
Paci McClure scored 14, Nick Titus 10, Chase Banning nine and Trenton Moore two.
North Clay 52, Cisne 43
The North Clay Cardinals defeated Cisne Friday night.
Ian Bailey scored 16 points to lead the Cardinals, while Luke Fleener scored 13. Lane Holkenbrink scored 10, while Ethan Bible scored eight. Tyson Jones scored five.
