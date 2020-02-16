The Effingham Flaming Hearts defeated Paxton-Buckley-Loda Saturday 63-38 at the Teutopolis Shootout.
“It was a surprising game to me,” said Effingham head coach Obie Farmer. “You look at their record and the point total they put on some teams, I thought we could still win, but I thought it was going to be a really close game.
Parker Wolfe led all scorers with 28 points including six 3-pointers. 20 of Wolfe’s 28 came in the second half and drilled four 3-pointers in the third quarter alone.
“When that kid gets going it’s really hard to stop him,” Farmer said. “He’s a dangerous player.”
Nate Thompson scored 15 while Drew Thompson scored 12. Jackson Lee, Dylan Ritz and Jacob Stoneburner each scored two points.
Teutopolis 54, Jerseyville 42
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes defeated Jerseyville Saturday.
Luke Ungrund scored a game-high 19 points, while Evan Wermert scored 11.
Matthew Deters scored nine and Brock Deters scored six. Evan Addis added five. Mitch Hardiek and Max Niebrugge each scored two.
Dieterich 65, Mulberry Grove 14
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons defeated Mulberry Grove Saturday.
Collin Hartke and Jack Westendorf each scored 13 points, while Derek Kuhl scored 12. Cory Gephart scored 11 and Cole Niebrugge scored 10.
Bryce Budde scored four and Andrew Lidy added two.
Neoga 55, Ramsey 28
The Neoga Indians used an 18-point performance from Chase Banning to help defeat the Ramsey Rams Saturday.
Trevor Roy scored 15 points and Paci McClure scored 10. Nick Titus scored six, Adam Fearday scored two and Trenton Moore added two.
North Clay 79, Macon Meridian 67
The North Clay Cardinals used a 23-point performance from Lane Holkenbrink to help defeat Macon Meridian Saturday at the Altamont shootout.
Ethan Bible scored 15, Ian Bailey and Luke Fleener each scored 13. Tyson Jones added 10.
Collyn Ballard scored three and Alex Boose scored two.
Newton 69, Pana 63
The Newton Eagles used a 20-point outing from Kyle Schafer scored 20.
Jarrett Tharp scored 17 points and drilled five 3-pointers. Evan Schafer added 11 points.
Noah Wright scored eight points, Aaron Einhorn added six, Justin Zumbahlen four, and Seth Weber three.
Girls Basketball
The Effingham Lady Hearts fell to the Olney Lady Tigers Saturday 53-42.
Taylor Armstrong led with 17 points, while Annie Frost scored eight, Callie Felhake scored six, Sawyer Althoff and Ella Niebrugge each scored four and Hayley Diveley scored three.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.