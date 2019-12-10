The Effingham Flaming Hearts defeated the Richland County Tigers Tuesday 58-39 at Effingham High School.
Drew Thompson led the Flaming Hearts with 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting and 5-of-8 from three, with three assists and two steals.
Parker Wolfe added 12 points with six assists and a steal. Nate Thompson scored 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting and led the Hearts with nine rebounds.
Tate Niebrugge had five rebounds, an assist and a steal. Jacob Stoneburner had three assists.
Teutopolis 62, Paris 31
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes crushed Paris Tuesday with a balanced scoring effort.
Evan Wermert led the Wooden Shoes with 13, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.Jordan Hardiek scored 12, Luke Ungrund scored 11.
Evan Addis scored eight, while Matthew Deters scored six and grabbed six rebounds.
“Our defensive execution was much better in the second half,” said Teutopolis head coach Chet Reeder. “Our patience on offense helped us get great shots.”
Altamont 69, Newton 41
The Altamont Indians used double-figure scoring from four players to help defeat the Newton Eagles Tuesday.
Kaden Eirhart led all scorers with 22 points. Noah Teasley scored 15 points while Denver Duckwitz scored 13. Jared Kollman scored 10 while Aidan Jahraus scored eight.
For Newton, Aaron Einhorn scored 13, while Kyle Schafer and Jarrett Tharp each scored 10. Justin Zumbahlen scored nine.
Results from the National Trail Conference contest between the St. Anthony Bulldogs and the Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Bobcats was not received by press time.
Teutopolis 41, Pana 36
On Monday, the Teutopolis Lady Shoes defeated Pana.
Olivia Niemerg led the way with 13 points and seven rebounds and took two charges, while Ciara Roepke and Karsyn Mette each scored nine.
Isabella Hardiek scored seven, while Grace Tegeler scored three. Kaitlyn Schumacher also grabbed seven rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.