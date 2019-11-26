According to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, the average American consumes 7,625 calories on Thanksgiving Day. Registered Dietitian Brooke Welcher-Miner for the hospital’s Weight Management Program said following a few tips and tricks will make for a healthier feast and lower caloric day in the end. “Get some exercise to start your day,” said Welcher-Miner. “Exercise not only burns calories but also releases endorphins that help reduce stress and keep people in good spirits.” She added that being active doesn’t necessarily mean hitting the gym. There are a number of ways to be active beyond the typical walking – keeping track of steps with holiday shopping, decorating or house cleaning for example. Another tip Is to create the classics with fewer calories. “Find and fix lower-calorie versions of your favorite dishes, desserts and beverages,” said Welcher-Miner. “Create healthier versions of the holiday favorites by using skim milk instead of whole milk, applesauce in place of oil, or a sugar substitute in place of sugar in a recipe, so you can enjoy delicious food without feeling guilty.” And fuel up before heading to Thanksgiving Day dinner. “Too often people go to holiday meals on an empty stomach, planning to indulge on the traditional holiday spread,” she said. “Make sure you don’t skip breakfast and try to have a healthy snack before leaving the house.” Heading into the big meal famished will only derail a healthy diet and cause overindulgence. Other tips are: • Practice portion control. Save on calories by using smaller plates • Load up on fruits and vegetables. • Socialize away from food, so to lessen snacking before and after meals. • Drink plenty of water.
Health tips for Thanksgiving dinner
{child_byline}Dawn Schabbing
Daily News{/child_byline}
According to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, the average American consumes 7,625 calories on Thanksgiving Day.
Registered Dietitian Brooke Welcher-Miner for the hospital’s Weight Management Program said following a few tips and tricks will make for a healthier feast and lower caloric day in the end.
“Get some exercise to start your day,” said Welcher-Miner. “Exercise not only burns calories but also releases endorphins that help reduce stress and keep people in good spirits.”
She added that being active doesn’t necessarily mean hitting the gym. There are a number of ways to be active beyond the typical walking – keeping track of steps with holiday shopping, decorating or house cleaning for example.
Another tip Is to create the classics with fewer calories.
“Find and fix lower-calorie versions of your favorite dishes, desserts and beverages,” said Welcher-Miner. “Create healthier versions of the holiday favorites by using skim milk instead of whole milk, applesauce in place of oil, or a sugar substitute in place of sugar in a recipe, so you can enjoy delicious food without feeling guilty.”
And fuel up before heading to Thanksgiving Day dinner.
“Too often people go to holiday meals on an empty stomach, planning to indulge on the traditional holiday spread,” she said. “Make sure you don’t skip breakfast and try to have a healthy snack before leaving the house.”
Heading into the big meal famished will only derail a healthy diet and cause overindulgence.
Other tips are:
• Practice portion control. Save on calories by using smaller plates
• Load up on fruits and vegetables.
• Socialize away from food, so to lessen snacking before and after meals.
• Drink plenty of water.
{child_tagline}
Dawn Schabbing can be reached at dawn.schabbing@effinghamdailynews.com or 217-347-7151, ext 138.
{/child_tagline}
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.