The Effingham County Health Department announced four new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
The health department will have a first and second dose Moderna Clinic on Thursday, May 13, from 3 to 6 p.m. There will also be a J&J Vaccine Clinic on Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to noon. The department advises those ages 18 and over to make an appointment to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Appointments can be booked at effcohealth.org.
Illinois public health officials on Sunday reported 1,741 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 30 additional deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 1.35 million coronavirus cases in Illinois, including 22,223 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
As of late Saturday, 1,870 people were hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19. Of those, 452 were in intensive care units and 232 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 3.4%. Illinois Region 6 seven-day test positivity rate was 3.4% through May 6, while Effingham County was 2.3% for the same period. Nearly 28% of Effingham County residents are fully vaccinated.
A total of 9,908,489 vaccines have been injected into the arms of Illinois residents since mid-December. Of that, 35% of the state’s population, about 4.5 million, are fully vaccinated, according to the Public Health Department.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
