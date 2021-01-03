ZEROES!
Nation celebrates first day of 0 deaths, 0 new coronavirus cases.
2020: It was all a dream
Nation awakens from bonkers pandemic nightmare, goes out to breakfast.
A rising tide floats all of Mar a Lago
Trump’s beloved resort succumbs to global warming.
Fans replace cardboard
Opening Day at Busch Stadium involved real crowd noises from real humans.
NRA liquidates in bankruptcy
LaPierre laments: ‘Who will keep guns on the streets now?’
Fauci wins Nobel Prize
Award is announced on same day former boss is charged for tax evasion.
Census shows local population upturn
NGA, tech firms boost jobs outlook for north St. Louis.
Unclosed, reopened and repurposed
Sumner High thrives as new tech-jobs training center.
Newspaper circulations soar
Demise of ‘fake news’ revives national interest in facts.
Ex-President Trump markets ‘MAGA’ masks
‘Whatever, as long as they work,’ says Biden.
St. Louis Post-Distpatch
