The Windsor/Stew-Stras girls basketball program (16-13, 2-6 NTC) had a big adjustment this season, after graduating a trio of 4-year veteran players from a 22-6 team last year. Coach Craig Moffett used some catalysts in the chemistry set and still posted a winning season.
The graduates from last year included all-state player Megan Schlechte 472 points (16.9 ppg) and 231 rebounds (8.3 rpg). Another 4-year starter was Nikki Trussell 357 points (12.8 ppg) and 183 rebounds (6.5 rpg). Katrina Davis also started 4 years. She was the assist leader last year (97) with 54 steals and 197 points and 85 boards.
This season the headliners completely changed. This year it was juniors Mikala Nichols and Hannah Hayes. Between the two of them they led every statistically category.
Junior post player Mikala Nichols, who played less in Schlechte’s shadow last year was center stage. Nichols took the mantel and ran with it.
Nichols should have been 1st Team All-NTC, but was the first name on the 2nd Team. She scored 443 points (15.3 ppg) and grabbed 374 rebounds (12.9 rpg) averaging a double-double.
Nichols shot 53% from the field (192/363) and was 62% from the free throw line (59/95). She also led the team defensively, with 77 steals (2.7 spg) and with 64 blocked shots (2.2 bpg).
Hannah Hayes, a 3-year starter at point guard and NTC Honorable Mention, was the other catalyst for WSS. She scored 387 points (13.3 ppg) with 122 rebounds (4.2 rpg). She dished a team-high 85 assists (2.9 apg) and was 2nd in steals with 48 (1.7 spg).
Hayes made everything go, pushing the ball up and down the floor. She shot 33% from the field (136/411) and led the team in 3-point baskets (37), making 28%. She shot 35% in close (99/281). She led the team in free throw shooting (81%) making 78 of 96.
Stirring into the dynamic duo was freshman Natalie Hayes. She scored 184 points (6.3 ppg) with 129 rebounds (4.4 rpg). She dished 49 assists and stole 39 balls. She shot 69% from the line (58/84).
Junior demi-guard Chloe Dasenbrock used the pinball effect to garner 81 points and dish 41 assists and grab 44 boards coming off the bench. She shot.
The other twin tower down low was junior Mariah Hoene she scored 52 points and snared the 3rd most rebounds (113), 4 per game. Freshman Serenity Weeden quietly racked up 78 points and 94 rebounds.
Windsor/Stew-Stras Girls 2019-2020 Season
Nichols
G 29
Pts 443 (15.3 ppg)
FG’s 192/363 (53%)
2’s-192/359 (53%)
3’s-0/4
FT’s 62% (59/95)
Reb 374 (12.9 rpg)
(182 O/192 D)
Asst 23 (0.8 apg)
Stl 77 (2.7 spg)
Blk 64 (2.2 bpg)
H Hayes
G 29
Pts 387 (13.3 ppg)
FGs 136/411 (33%)
2s-99/281 (35%)
3s-37/130 (28%)
FTs 78/96 (81%)
Reb 122 (4.2 rpg)
(39 O/83 D)
Asst 85 (2.9 apg)
Stl 48 (1.7 spg)
Blk 16 (0.6 bpg)
N Hayes
G 29
Pts 184
FG 136/411 (38%)
2’s-54/171 (32%)
3’s-6/33 (18%)
FT’s 58/84 (69%)
Reb 129 (4.4 rpg)
(30 O/99 D)
Asst 49 (1.7 apg)
Stl 39 (1.3 spg)
Dasenbrock
G 24
Pts 81 (3.4 ppg)
FG’s 25/111 (23%)
2’s-23/102 (23%)
3’s-2/9 (22%)
FT’s 29/61 (48%)
Reb 44 (16 O/28 D)
Asst 41 (1.7 apg)
Stl 43 (1.8 spg)
Weeden
G 29
Pts 78 (2.7 ppg)
FG’s 31/108 (29%)
2’s-30/102 (29%)
3’s-1/6 (17%)
FT’s 15/40 (38%)
Reb 94 (3.2 rpg)
(31 O/63 D)
Asst 16 (0.6 apg)
Stl 11 (0.4 spg)
Hoene
G 28
Pts 52 (1.9 ppg)
FG’s 25/77 (32%)
2’s-25/76 (33%)
3’s-0/1
FT’s 2/12 (17%)
Reb 113 (4.0 rpg)
(34 O/79 D)
Asst 7 (0.3 apg)
Stl 12 (0.4 spg)
Blk 9 (0.3 bpg)
Emma Sayers
G 26
Pts 35 (1.3 ppg)
FG’s 14/69 (20%)
2’s-13/56 (23%)
3’s-1/13 (8%)
FT’s 6/17 (35%)
Reb 13 (0.5 rpg)(5 O/8 D)
Asst 21 (0.8 apg)
Stl 10 (0.4 spg)
Karlie Bean
G 15
Pts 22 (1.5 ppg)
FG’s 10/36 (28%)
2’s-10/36 (28%)
FT’s 2/10 (20%)
Reb 42 (2.9 rpg)
(18 O/24 D)
Asst 1 (0.1 apg)
Stl 10 (0.7 spg)
Anna Schlechte
G 9
Pts 12 (1.3 ppg)
FG’s 4/18 (22%)
FT’s 4/9 (44%)
Reb 15 (1.7 rpg)
(3 O/12 D)
Asst 10 (1.1 apg)
Stl 4 (0.4 spg)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.