The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes defeated the visiting St. Anthony Bulldogs 2-0 Monday in a lefty-lefty pitcher's duel.
The Wooden Shoes had a chance to plate some runs in the bottom of the fourth when Trenton Schwerdt and Mitch Hemmen each had base hits to start the inning. A sacrifice bunt from Evan Wermert advanced Schwerdt and Hemmen into scoring position.
However, the Wooden Shoes were unable to cross that run, as the next two batters struck out to leave two runners stranded.
Mitch Hardiek for Teutopolis and Gavin Braunecker were both extremely effective for their sides, working outside corners and combining their breaking pitches nicely to keep hitters off balance for much of the day.
It wasn't until the bottom of the fifth that a side finally broke through.
After Braunecker sat down the first two Wooden Shoes batters of the innings on strikeouts, Luke Ungrund came up big with a two-out double, followed by a walk to Mitch Hardiek.
It was Trenton Schwerdt who came through for the Wooden Shoes, just as he had done so many times in the Wooden Shoes' state championship run in the spring, knocking a triple deep to the right field wall that scored both Ungrund and Hardiek.
That was all the room Schwerdt needed, who came in for relief of Hardiek in the fourth, getting a 1-2-3 inning in the sixth. After surrendering a walk to start the seventh, Schwerdt sat down the next three batters to help earn the Wooden Shoes the win.
