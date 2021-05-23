The Effingham softball team split an Apollo Conference doubleheader with Mt. Zion Saturday, taking the first game 12-1 in six innings before falling in the second game 21-15.
Emma Hardiek homered twice in the contest and drove in four runs.
Sawyer Althoff tripled and doubled in the contest and drove in three runs. Abby Cunningham drove in three runs as well.
Riley Cunningham doubled and drove in two.
Jaidi Davis earned the win in the circle, allowing one run on six hits over six innings while striking out five.
The second game wasn’t as smooth for Effingham, as they committed eight errors on their way to a 21-15 loss.
Emma Hardiek homered again and drove in four runs as part of a 2-for-3 day.
Hardiek, Althoff, Jacy Boatman, Tori Budde, Grace Bushur and Abby Cunningham all doubled in the contest.
Taylor Armstrong drove in two runs, as did Abby Cunningham. Budde, Boatman, Davis and Bushur each drove in one.
The Lady Hearts are now 13-7 and will host Mahomet-Seymour in a conference doubleheader Tuesday.
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes used eight runs in the first three innings to coast to an 8-1 win over the Taylorville Tornadoes Saturday in Apollo Conference action.
Kayden Althoff led the team with two RBI on a 2-for-3 day at the plate that included a double.
Dylan Pruemer and Mitch Althoff each collected a base hit and drove in a run.
Evan Wermert and Brayden Gaddis each drove in a run for the Shoes as well.
Andrew Niebrugge earned the win on the mound, allowing just one hit over three innings while striking out three. Dylan Pruemer had 2 1/3 innings of relief and allowed an unearned run and struck out three.
Kendall Schmidt came in for 1 2/3 innings of relief and didn’t allow a hit.
The win improves the Wooden Shoes to 15-6.
The Effingham Flaming Hearts split an Apollo Conference doubleheader with Mt. Zion Saturday, falling 2-0 in the first game before taking the second game 6-1.
Jackson Lee had a solid outing on the mound, allowing just two runs on four hits over 5 2/3 with 12 strikeouts, to go with a 1-for-3 day at the plate. But the Hearts just couldn’t get the bats going.
Quest Hull was 2-for-3 with a pair of singles, while Jack Blickem and Kalen Reardon each went 1-for-3.
The bats came alive in the second game for a 6-1 Effingham win.
Brayden Pals tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits while striking out 10.
Lee homered and drove in two runs.
Hull continued his good day at the plate by going 2-for-5 with a double and a triple with two runs scored and a RBI.
Jack Blickem was 1-for-4 with two RBI.
Preston Latch was 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
The Flaming Hearts move to 11-8 on the season before a conference doubleheader at Mahomet-Seymour Tuesday and will take on Teutopolis Saturday.
The South Central Cougars took both games of a doubleheader against Altamont Saturday.
They earned a 3-1 victory in the first game.
Beau Jolliff was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Sam Rubin added an RBI as well.
For the Indians, Jared Hammer was 2-for-3. Brayden Stuemke and Mason Robinson each went 1-for-4 while Robinson scored Altamont’s lone run.
Spencer Johannes earned the complete-game win for South Central, allowing one unearned run on five hits while striking out five.
In the second game, Altamont jumped out to a 2-0 lead after two full innings, but South Central tied the game with a pair of runs in the top of the second.
South Central went ahead in the top of the fourth, however briefly, as Altamont plated two in the bottom of the inning to go back in front 4-3.
South Central tied the game in the top of the fifth and scored two in the top of the sixth. Altamont got a run back in the bottom of the sixth to make it 6-5, but couldn’t muster the comeback.
Brandt Hiestand and Aiden Dodson each homered for South Central.
Chase Dodson and Sebastian Cowger each doubled.
Aiden Dodson led the team with two RBI, while Cowger and Hiestand each added one.
Logan Cornett and Robinson each went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBI. Cornett had three runs scored as well.
Jared Hammer drove in a run on a double as part of a 1-for-3 day.
Hiestand earned the win for South Central, allowing one unearned run on two hits over three innings of relief while striking out four.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.