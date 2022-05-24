St. Anthony defeated Bloomington Central Catholic in a Class 2A sectional semifinal Tuesday night at Forsyth Park.
HANGING ON: St. Anthony softball defeats Bloomington Central Catholic to advance to sectional finals
Trending Video
Alex Wallner
Alex Wallner is the Sports Editor at the Effingham Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Man barricades himself in house after police respond to reports of erratic behavior
- Area storm brought high winds, damage
- UPDATE: Standoff near Watson ends early Friday
- SECOND UPDATE: Watson man charged after 15-hour standoff
- ONE GREAT CAREER: Long-time Newton track coach Schackmann retires in style
- STATE CHAMPION: Altamont's Grace Nelson wins state title in 100-meter hurdles; finishes second in 300-meter hurdles, third in 200-meter dash
- SOARING TO STATE: Newton boys win easily at Class 1A Sectional; CHBC's Robertson wins four events
- UPDATE: Gunman kills 18 children, 3 adults in Texas grade school
- City moves forward on sports complex study
- Unit 50 hires new principal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.