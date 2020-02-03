The St. Anthony Lady Bulldogs used a 32-point performance from Riley Guy to help narrowly edge the Cardinals of North Clay Monday 66-64 in a National Trail Conference matchup.
Guy drilled three 3-pointers with 10 of her points coming in the second and nine in the third.
Reese Jones added 14 points, while Lucy Fearday scored seven.
Grace Karolewicz scored six, Izzy Hakman four and Taylor Beesley three.
For the Cardinals, Madison Lovett matched Guy with 32 points, including three 3-pointers.
Allison Czyzewski added 10. Maleah Holkenbrink added nine points, and Chloe Lewis scored eight. Brooke Kincaid scored four.
Altamont 57, Neoga 47
The Altamont Lady Indians used a pair of 20-plus point performances to help defeat the Neoga Indians in a NTC conference game to remain undefeated at 8-0.
Allyson Hardiek scored a game-high 27 points on 11 makes and was 5-for-5 from the free throw line.
Mary Guse was the other high scorer with 20 points, drilling three 3-pointers while going 7-for-9 at the free throw line.
Rachel Jackman scored four, while Brooke Runge, Anna Fulk and Laine Tedrick each scored two.
For Neoga, Kylee Phillips scored a team-high 19 points, while Olivia Titus added 13. Sydney Richards scored six, Kelsey Partlow scored five, and Audrey Ramert four.
Effingham 57, Champaign Centennial 41
The Effingham Lady hearts used a 19-point performance from Annie Frost to help defeat Champaign Centennial Monday to improve to 12-14.
Frost added nine rebounds to her stat line and was 5-for-6 at the free throw line.
Hayley Diveley added 11 points on four makes from the field.
Ella Niebrugge scored nine points, Taylor Armstrong scored eight while grabbing six rebounds. Sawyer Althoff scored seven and had four assists. Callie Feldhake added three.
Up next, the Lady Hearts host Mattoon Thursday at 7 p.m.
Brownstown/St. Elmo 60, CH/BC 47
The Bombers of Brownstown/St. Elmo defeated the Lady Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Monday in the rematch of the NTC girls semifinal after the Bombers won in overtime to advance to the championship.
Claire Wilhour led all scorers with 23 points and was 8-for-8 at the free throw line.
Olivia Campbell added 20 points, including five 3-pointers.
Audrey Wilhour, Laney Baldrige and Natalie Oberlink each added four points.
For the Lady Bobcats, Lauren Wojcik scored 11 points while Madison Wojcik scored 10.
Jaelyn Robertson scored eight, Gracie Heckert six and Carsen Burks five.
Newton 61, Hut/Pal 37
Scoring for Newton: Harris – 1,3,3 for 3 = 14; Zumbahlen – 5,1, = 13;
Jansen – 3,0,5 for 8 = 11; Bierman – 2,1 0 for 2 = 7; Carr – 3,0,0 for 2 = 6;
Blake – 1,0,2 for 2 = 4; Einhorn – 1,0 = 2; A. Russell – 1,0 = 2;
R.Russell – 1,0 , 0 for 2 = 2, Dobbins – 0,0,0 for 2 = 0..
Team totals – 18 – 2 pt fg; 5 – 3 pt fg; 10 for 21 f.t
Other Newton Stats
Rebounding – Jansen – 6; Zumbahlne – 5; Harris – 4.
Assist – Harris – 10(double-double), Bierman – 3;
Steals – Harris -7; Jansen – 5, Carr – 4
Cumberland 7 4 12 10 — 33
VGH 18 15 18 12 — 63
Cumberland
H. Brassard: 1-0–2; M. Scott: 1-0–2; A. Becker: 2-4–8; S. Carr: 3-2–8; Z. Mitchell: 4-5–13.
Rebounds: H. Brassard: 2; M. Scott: 1; A. Becker: 1; P. Fernandez: 2; S. Carr: 3; Z. Mitchell: 3.
Assists: A. Becker: 1; S. Carr: 2; Z. Mitchell: 1.
Steals: A. Becker: 1; K. Stults: 1; S. Carr: 1; Z. Mitchell: 2.
WSS-13-14-14-7-48
Ramsey-8-10-6-4-28
WSS: Dasebrock-0-2-2, Hannah Hayes-7-0-14, Natalie Hayes-2-4-8, Nichols-10-2-22, Bean-0-2-2
