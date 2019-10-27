EFFINGHAM — It was a groovy kind of day in Effingham Sunday for the 2019 Halloween Parade.
An estimated 100 entries made their way through the parade route under perfect weather conditions as a large crowd watched.
Many floats and entries came with lively colors to fit the theme, “Tie-Dye & Bell Bottoms – A Groovy Halloween.”
With just about every community in the area represented through firetrucks, school bands, dance teams, churches, and nonprofit organizations, there were also some political faces along the route. Several businesses also that took advantage of the weather to get their names out.
“We’ve seen a lot of parades this year and they’ve been excellent,” said Kelly Tippets of Altamont.
“We’ve been coming to Effingham’s parade for the last four years since my daughter joined band (in Altamont), and it’s always been so much fun. It’s such a nice family environment.”
Located at 600 West Temple, volunteers with the First Presbyterian Church decided to opt out of the annual parade this year, and man their free water and popcorn stand at the corner of the church property, nicely in line with the parade route.
Sharon Macklin said about 20 volunteers helped bring more awareness to the church, while filling bags of kettle corn and handing out bottled water. The popcorn was donated by Macklin Meadow Kettle Corn.
“We are passing out some free stuff for all people to enjoy,” said Macklin. “Each bag and bottle has a little label on it telling a little bit about us.”
Josh Beccue of Altamont is a part of the Effingham Heart Shrine Club Original Fire Patrol. He helped bring awareness about Shriner’s Hospitals, with the closest one in St. Louis. The Shriner’s are all about helping children with orthopedic concerns at no charge to their parents.
“There’s nothing like squeezing into a car that is three times too small for you – then driving a little too fast – but it’s a good time and people in the community enjoy it,” said Beccue. “As long as it serves its purpose, we’re happy.”
The Effingham Public Library had a message as their float was about to take to the route.
“Reading is Groovy and Reading Rocks,” is the message they wanted to hit home on Sunday.
Michael Wall, Sunrise Rotary member, was on double duty helping the Rotarians on the parade route and joining HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital as well.
“The Rotary is bringing the community together for a wonderful opportunity,” said Wall. “This is one of those community gatherings when anyone who wants to be engaged can do so, either in the parade or as a spectator.”
Elaine Zumbahlen was one of several clowns who took to the road in scooters, bikes and cars. For the past 20 years, her family and the Feldhake family have participated. She said if the families miss a parade, people ask where they were.
It brings parents, grandparents, children and grandchildren together, said Zumbahlen.
“Mike Feldhake of Teutopolis is the one who made all of these things to ride," said Zumbahlen.
Some children and adults opted to wear costumes to the parade. There was Mal from Disney’s Descendants, otherwise known as Isabel Schwerman, 6, of Effingham. Princess Jasmin, another Disney character, is otherwise known as Isley Schwerman, 4. Their friend, Brynlee Frost, 6, joined them.
Stacy Schwerman of Effingham said the attendance is amazing and it appeared to be one of the largest crowds she can recall.
“We come every year and my girls love it,” said Schwerman.
Elliot Elam, dressed as an astronaut, was along the parade route. A scarecrow, Paisely Salyers, 6, along with her brother, Brayton Salyers, opted out of the costume idea, but was energetic when it came to collecting candy.
The Connour family, dressed in orange and pumpkin themes, came from Mattoon. They had lived in Effingham previously, but moved out of town. Jennifer brought her two children Zoey, 7, and Vidia, 20 months.
“Usually we come every year,” said Jennifer Connour. “The kids love it and this is Vidia’s first time being able to enjoy getting candy.”
