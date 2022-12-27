Great blue heron rescued from frozen Lake Sara

A great blue heron has nearly recovered at the University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic in Urbana after a coordinated effort from local residents led to the large bird being rescued from a frozen Lake Sara on Saturday.
According to Scott Ealy, who managed to catch and rescue the heron, the situation was brought to his attention by Stacy Harshbarger, who posted information with a photo of the bird on Facebook on the “Friends of Lake Sara” group page.
“She’s the one who set it all in motion,” Ealy said of Harshbarger.
Harshbarger said she discovered the heron with her boyfriend, Greg Settle, at their home across from the lakeside marina dock. He saw something flapping around by the shore. When they went to investigate, they found the heron.
“We went over there, and it had its foot stuck in the ice,” Harshbarger said. “It looked like he had been trying to get out for a while.”
After releasing the heron’s foot, Harshbarger said they contacted Mike Dirks with the Effingham Water Authority, but he was out of town, prompting them to post the information on Facebook. That’s when Ealy got involved.
Harshbarger said she’s always loved wildlife and enjoys looking at the animals that live in the area surrounding her home, including the thre herons she said she sees on a regular basis.
This appreciation for wildlife is what she said compelled her to spring into action and save the heron.
“I was raised on a farm, so when it comes to animals, I have a soft heart. I wasn’t just going to do nothing,” Harshbarger said.
It wasn’t long before Ealy put on his thick wet suit and made his way to the shore of Lake Sara, where the heron sat on the ice that caused its feet and wings to become stuck at times.
Although the heron only received minor injuries – likened to a mild form of frost bite – during the ordeal, Ealy said he knew the bird was in trouble because he was able to approach it without it fleeing the area or becoming overtly aggressive.
“Actually, the bird wasn’t attached to the ice by the time I got there, but it was definitely hurt,” Ealy said. “It squawked a little bit, but it was actually pretty compliant.”
Ealy walked the heron up the nearby hill to his van, but there was no box or cage to contain the massive bird.
“It was kind of an interesting ride because I had no idea where the bird was,” Ealy said.
Ealy admitted he was a bit nervous as he made the more than an hour drive to the wildlife clinic while hoping his sunglasses would be enough to protect him from any potential attack from the bird’s long and sharp beak.
“I’ve been told they can cut like a knife,” Ealy said.
He drove the heron all the way to the University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic, where it is currently being held to ensure that it is prepared to safely reenter its natural habitat.
“Frankly, it might have been thawed out most of the way by the van ride,” Ealy said.
According to Ealy, it’s not unusual for birds to require assistance in frigid temperatures in the area.
He said a heron ended up dying on the lake about a year ago because nobody went out to rescue it from freezing on the ice.
“And it was unfortunate because a lot of people saw that and it looked like nobody cared,” Ealy said. “So, I decided a while back that if it ever happened again, especially if it were a situation where I could get my paddle board out and get onto the water, that I would do something unless someone ordered me not too.”
Additionally, Ealy said he tried to save an injured pelican on Lake Mattoon once in the past but was unsuccessful.
“This is the second time I’ve tried to do something like this but the first time I actually caught up with the bird,” he said.
Ealy also pushed back against the philosophy that people should let nature run its course regardless of how unforgiving it may be. He believes this philosophy is partially to blame for the reluctance to rescue animals like the heron who are trapped or in danger, especially during the cold winter months.
“We interfere with wildlife enough, we invade into their world enough that we have, I think, and obligation to interfere in a positive way from time to time if we can without disturbing things too much,” Ealy said.
The heron is currently set to be released back to Ealy Thursday, at which time he said he will return it to the same area of the shore of Lake Sara where it was rescued Saturday.
According to the University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic, the heron appears to be doing fine – but is experiencing some stress as a result of the ordeal.
