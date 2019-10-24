Grain Bids Oct 24, 2019 Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.80 CBOT: $3.86Soybeans Equity: $8.85 CBOT: $9.20WheatEquity: $5.18CBOT: $5.18 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries RODGERS, Pauline Nov 6, 1931 - Oct 22, 2019 SUTHERLAND, Shirley Aug 16, 1935 - Oct 22, 2019 Mills, Jr., Charles Kinkelaar, Eleanor Foor, Kimble Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGrand jury indictmentsMan pleas not guilty in aggravated battery, grooming caseIndiana woman charged in Fifth Third Bank scareSigns of Change: 'Martin' name removed from grocery storeEffingham marching band invitational SaturdayThe Heart Theater and the Rustic Starlight Drive-InLake Sara tied to Effingham's past and futureAltamont's senior apartments opening soonEffingham County sheriff's deputies promotedPeople make case for recreational cannabis in Effingham Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
