Grain Bids Oct 8, 2019 Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.84 CBOT: $3.94Soybeans Equity: $8.74 CBOT: $9.23WheatEquity: $5.07CBOT: $5.07
