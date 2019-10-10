Grain Bids Oct 10, 2019 Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.88 CBOT: $3.97Soybeans Equity: $8.86 CBOT: $9.36WheatEquity: $5.14CBOT: $5.14 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries SCOTT, Jane Aug 27, 1948 - Oct 3, 2019 BUENERKEMPER, Kevin Jun 30, 1954 - Oct 6, 2019 JACKSON, Zachrey Sep 4, 1993 - Oct 7, 2019 Began, Heather JOHNSON, Iris May 1, 1934 - Oct 5, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJail Report 10-7-19Kinmundy group renovating Madison Street buildingsEagles down Robinson for conference winTeutopolis man announces candidacy for state rep.Firefly Grill lures travelers from near and farInvisibility leads to court reporter shortagesJim Nowlan, guest columnist: Illinois higher education in disarray; can it be saved?Former Altamont resident dies in Arizona crashCorn Maze and Harvest Festival has something for everyoneArea lawmakers describe hurdles faced by state Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.