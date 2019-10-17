Grain Bids Oct 17, 2019 Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.84 CBOT: $3.91Soybeans Equity: $8.94 CBOT: $9.34WheatEquity: $5.32CBOT: $5.32 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Bock, Clarence Mueller, John Burton, Marlene Renken, Mildred Milleville, Brenda Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice question woman after suspicious package tossed at Fifth Third BankIndiana woman charged in Fifth Third Bank scarePeople make case for recreational cannabis in EffinghamHeart of the USA: Here to stay in Effingham CountyCircuit judge announces run for 5"‘ District Appellate CourtPeggy Hubbard announces U.S. Senate campaign against Dick DurbinEffingham County judge denies killer's conditional releasePracticing medicine in a small townRain gives team an additional day to strategize at TalladegaGrants for Teachers: Unit 40 Foundation surprises recipients Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.