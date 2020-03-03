Grain Bids Mar 3, 2020 56 min ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.81 CBOT: $3.81Soybeans Equity: $8.89CBOT: $9.03WheatEquity: $5.39CBOT: $5.28 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Kirby, Patricia LINDER, Samuel Aug 24, 1950 - Feb 23, 2020 Webb, Alberta Beals, Ralph Baker, Joan Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRecreational marijuana sales begin Saturday in EffinghamLocals, travelers stop in Effingham for recreational potAltamont man describes police confrontation with black EIU studentSt. Elmo man's imagination inspires creationFebruary grand jury indictmentsShelby County finances under intense scrutiny: $500K overpaid under outdated practices?Business owners query Altamont council on signsEffingham man convicted of sexually assaulting girl, 11Reform theme of taxpayer rallyLocal Leaplings: Area residents share leap day birthday Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
