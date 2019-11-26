Grain Bids 3 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.73 CBOT: $3.67Soybeans Equity: $8.66 CBOT: $8.84WheatEquity: $5.51CBOT: $5.31 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Morphis, Grover Gaugh, Nancy Worstell, Dr. Ronald AUSTIN, William Feb 12, 1930 - Nov 24, 2019 HINTON, Orville Sep 27, 1924 - Nov 22, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMother and daughter take to the woods on opening weekendIndiana man pleads not guilty in cannabis trafficking caseSmoke causes head-on crash on Moccasin RoadCouncil approves sale of recreational cannabisMembers of national guard unit form nonprofitISP investigating hit-and-run accidentCounty Humane Society seeks homes for 10 rescued dogsShared workspace to launch in EffinghamJack Flash: Truck stop construction underway in Altamont11 Hearts named All-Conference Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
