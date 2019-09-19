Grain Bids 2 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.63 CBOT: $3.72Soybeans Equity: $8.43 CBOT: $8.93WheatEquity: $4.88CBOT: $4.88 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries McKay, Louise Bailey, Charles JOHNSON, Arthur Feb 23, 1926 - Sep 17, 2019 Buening, Dorothy Stanley, James "Pat" Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBudget cuts spur closings at Lake ShelbyvilleThe Coach and the CancerFarmer's daughter remembers dad through photographyVery Superstitious: Friday the 13th under a full moonSur's dedication went beyond love of the gameOutdoor DiningArea students named semifinalists for National Merit ScholarshipCounty board resolution supports state constitution changeFatal Crash on US 51Florida woman killed in Saturday crash in Effingham Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
