Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $4.18
CBOT: $4.22
Soybeans
Equity: $11.73
CBOT: $11.77
Wheat
Equity: $6.04
CBOT: $5.98
The family has decided to postpone the Celebration of Life for Kyle J. Dorsey, whose obituary was published Wednesday, until a later date.
