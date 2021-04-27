Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $6.73
CBOT: $6.54
Soybeans
Equity: $15.45
CBOT: $15.19
Wheat
Equity: $7.18
CBOT: $7.32
Timothy Rea Smith, 59, of Saint Peter, IL passed away, in his sleep, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL on Friday, April 23, 2021. Tim was afflicted by a rare form of pneumonia and compounding conditions which shut down his respiratory system and ultimately claimed his life. He fough…
