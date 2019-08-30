Grain Bids 2 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.62 CBOT: $3.696Soybeans Equity: $8.17 CBOT: $8.69WheatEquity: $4.63CBOT: $4.624 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries HARNER, Jennie May 26, 1917 - Aug 27, 2019 HANFLAND, CHARLES Clagg, Larry HESHMATPOUR, M.D., Behrooz Jan 1, 1945 - Aug 22, 2019 Brumleve, Claude Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHornets pick odd spot for nest at Oakridge CemeteryDairy Bar fire under investigationSchultz's Dairy Bar in Altamont closesCorvette CaravanGolden Corral coming to Effingham; to fill Ryan’s Buffet site in 2020Fallen trooper worked in EffinghamShackelford shakes up Hearts offenseFirefighters respond to fire at Quad GraphicsNewton's Bridges prepares for increased role08-23-19 Effingham County Jail bookings Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
