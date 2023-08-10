Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $5.13
CBOT: $4.83
Soybeans
Equity: $13.73
CBOT: $13.18
Wheat
Equity: $5.78
CBOT: $6.37
Thunderstorms, some locally heavy this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: August 11, 2023 @ 11:14 am
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.