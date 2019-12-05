Grain Bids Dec 5, 2019 Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.72 CBOT: $3.77Soybeans Equity: $8.72 CBOT: $8.89WheatEquity: $5.45CBOT: $5.24 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Brown, Donald (Homann) Tilford, Dr. Imogene Manford, Raymond BLOEMKER, Mary Lou Dec 1, 1935 - Dec 1, 2019 "DOUGHERTY" LANGHAM, Karen Aug 11, 1952 - Oct 11, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEffingham amends definition of 'drug free' work placeWoman killed in crash near VandaliaNew activities draw people to Effingham Hometown ChristmasSantas from throughout Central Illinois meet in EffinghamFire destroys mobile home near Beecher CityEarly general stores in Effingham CountyHome invasion suspect pleads not guilty11-29-2019 Effingham County Jail bookingsTeutopolis High School Homecoming candidates announcedLibrary presentation tackles hidden drugs, paraphernalia in youths' rooms Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
